How To Clean The Years Of Trapped Grime From Between The Oven Door Glass
Your glass oven door probably doesn't emit the worst smell that's ever come out of your kitchen, but the drips and grime left behind even after you've cleaned the outside of the glass are obnoxious enough to rival even the foulest odors. The good news is that there are a few ways to clean the inside of your glass oven door. The first way involves removing the door. A glass oven door is made up of two — sometimes three — panes of glass that are held in place by a set of screws. Before you begin, clear a space on your countertop or table and lay down either a fluffy blanket or towel to prevent the oven door from scratching the surface and the glass panes from breaking. Gather your cleaning supplies: You'll need a microfiber cloth or two, dish soap or oven cleaner, and Windex.
Use a flathead screwdriver to release the hinges that connect your oven door to the rest of the oven, and you'll be able to lift the door off and away. Glass oven doors can be heavy, so you may want to make this part a two-person job. It's a smart idea to take photos of the door while it's still assembled, particularly where the screws are located. This will make putting everything back less of a headache. Unscrew each screw to open the door. Once it's opened up, wipe down each of the glass panes with the cleaner and a wet cloth. After cleaning the buildup, dry the glass panes and then wipe them down again with Windex to eliminate any streaks. You can also use vinegar for a streak-free clean. Just be sure to use cleaning vinegar and not cooking vinegar. When you're all done, carefully reassemble and reattach to the oven so you can admire your work.
How to clean the inside of your glass oven door without removing it
If removing your glass oven door sounds like you'd rather have a dirty glass oven door, fear not, because you can likely clean it without removing it. Certain oven doors have a set of screws in the top, toward the handle, that hold most of the door together. If you unscrew these, the oven door will pop open. To prevent any disasters, though, start by grabbing some duct tape and taping the top part of the door so that the sides won't separate if the screws are removed. Again, you'll want to have your cleaning supplies standing by and either a fluffy towel or blanket on the floor underneath where the door will open (just in case).
Remove the screws, then gently remove the tape from the inside only. You'll then be able to lift the inner piece until it closes against the oven and clean the interior of the door. If there's a third pane of glass, you can clean it by wrapping a soft cloth around something long (like a meter stick or a spatula) and sliding it between the panes very carefully. When you're done, gently lower the door back down to the other side and screw the two pieces back together. It's not as easy as turning on your oven's self-cleaning feature, but at least with this method, you won't have to lift a heavy and expensive glass oven door.