How To Clean The Years Of Trapped Grime From Between The Oven Door Glass

Your glass oven door probably doesn't emit the worst smell that's ever come out of your kitchen, but the drips and grime left behind even after you've cleaned the outside of the glass are obnoxious enough to rival even the foulest odors. The good news is that there are a few ways to clean the inside of your glass oven door. The first way involves removing the door. A glass oven door is made up of two — sometimes three — panes of glass that are held in place by a set of screws. Before you begin, clear a space on your countertop or table and lay down either a fluffy blanket or towel to prevent the oven door from scratching the surface and the glass panes from breaking. Gather your cleaning supplies: You'll need a microfiber cloth or two, dish soap or oven cleaner, and Windex.

Use a flathead screwdriver to release the hinges that connect your oven door to the rest of the oven, and you'll be able to lift the door off and away. Glass oven doors can be heavy, so you may want to make this part a two-person job. It's a smart idea to take photos of the door while it's still assembled, particularly where the screws are located. This will make putting everything back less of a headache. Unscrew each screw to open the door. Once it's opened up, wipe down each of the glass panes with the cleaner and a wet cloth. After cleaning the buildup, dry the glass panes and then wipe them down again with Windex to eliminate any streaks. You can also use vinegar for a streak-free clean. Just be sure to use cleaning vinegar and not cooking vinegar. When you're all done, carefully reassemble and reattach to the oven so you can admire your work.