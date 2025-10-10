The Canned Pantry Staple That Bulks Up Caprese Salads

Chickpeas are an absolute pantry staple. They're affordable, versatile, add substance to all kinds of different meals, and are packed with protein. You can make crispy chickpeas with spices and garlic for a crunchy snack, stir them into soups for added texture, fold them into pasta to make it more filling, or blend them in a food processor for a homemade hummus. They also work great as a topping, especially on a salad as perfect as a Caprese.

A typical Caprese salad is made with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and drizzles of olive oil and balsamic vinegar — a perfect light start to a meal, but not something that would leave you feeling full. Adding chickpeas can change that and make for an ideal lunch or light dinner. Plus, there's no heating up the oven or getting pans dirty. You can create the entire dish from your cutting board and whip it up in a few minutes. Since chickpeas have a mild nutty flavor and a buttery texture, they blend in well with the tomatoes and creamy mozzarella. Finish it with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt and a twist or two of fresh ground pepper, and you're ready to dig in.