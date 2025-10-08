The '70s Burger Chain That's Barely Still Holding On

Ahh, the '70s, a weird and sometimes wonderful time. It was the heyday of disco (and also disco fries) as well as being a boom time for Bicentennials, bell-bottoms, baby food for adults, and bygone burger chains. (One of these — Burger Chef, by name — was the first to offer toys with its kids' meal in a move that likely inspired McDonald's Happy Meal some half a decade later.) One regional restaurant that got its start in the '70s is still hanging in there, but just barely. Max & Erma's once boasted over 110 locations in twelve states but is now down to a mere seven stores.

The chain got its start in 1972 in Columbus, Ohio. It still maintains a presence in that state, if not that city. The nearest one is in Lancaster, some 30 miles away. It also has a toehold in Indiana (one location), Michigan (one location), and Pennsylvania (two locations) in addition to its three Ohio outposts. Max & Erma's maxed out, so to speak, in the early '00s. Ever since hitting that high point, it's been on the decline. There doesn't seem to be any particular reason for the slow fade; no dramatic food poisoning scandals or bankruptcy filings. Just several changes in ownership as well as the infamous economy. (It's always the economy.) Still, as former CFO Bill Niegsch once pointed out, any restaurant that makes it to the half-century mark has nothing to be ashamed of.