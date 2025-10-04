Chefs Often Steer Clear Of One Cuisine When Dining At Restaurants

The term "fusion cuisine" may have originated in the late '80s, at which time it was quite the trend, but the concept itself is much older. Yōshoku, a type of western-influenced Japanese food which includes the ketchup fried rice omelet called omurice as well as sandos on milk bread, dates back to the 19th century, while budae jjigae, aka army base stew, is a byproduct of the Korean War (1950 to 1953). Even today, however, both the term and the cooking style remain controversial and some chefs are decidedly anti-fusion to the point where they're unlikely to order these dishes when dining out. Chef Peter of the Brooklyn Sichuan restaurant Meili says of fusion dishes, "They often sound exciting on the menu but rarely deliver balance or depth. I'd rather have one cuisine done well than a confusing mix of flavors that feels like it's trying too hard."

Sirikalya Promkul, owner of the Bangkok-based Thai cooking school Siam Culinary Academy, concurs with this statement. "As a professional Thai chef who has been cooking and serving customers from around the world, I prefer authentic Thai cuisine over fusion," she told us. The reason behind this, she explained, is that Thai recipes have evolved over hundreds of years, and by this point, they no longer need tinkering with. She also observed, "Students travel from all over the world to learn authentic recipes with us and they prefer to learn the original Thai way ... Sometimes fusion takes things a little too far, and you can't even see the nature of the Thai dish. It might be delicious, but it's not really a Thai dish."