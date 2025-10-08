The Easiest Apple Fritters Of Your Life Require Just 2 Ingredients

The internet never fails to do the impossible by simplifying traditional recipes to just a few all-star ingredients that can fulfill the job of other components. Easy three-ingredient recipes are common, but the food blog Kirbie's Cravings brings us two-ingredient apple fritters — a dessert that typically calls for over a dozen different elements, not counting the oil they're fried in or the glaze drizzled on top. All you need are apples and self-rising flour.

To make this a truly two-ingredient recipe, the apples are mashed for applesauce and chopped up for the batter. However, buying applesauce as a shortcut is also an option. The applesauce is able to do the work of several common ingredients found in apple fritters: It replaces refined sugar or sweetened apple cider or juice with natural apple sugar and flavor, acts as a binding agent in place of eggs, and provides moisture like butter or oil. The self-rising flour also takes care of three ingredients in one mixture: all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt. You can even make your own self-rising flour if you have all three on hand.

Once the applesauce and self-rising flour are combined, a thick, soft batter should form, and then the chopped apples can be gently folded throughout. Baking these apple fritters is just as easy (if not easier) as making the batter. Dollop 2 1/2 to 3-inch rounds of the batter onto a parchment-lined air fryer insert, space them about 2 inches apart, and then air-fry at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes or until golden brown and crispy on top.