For A Boost Of Hydration, Sip This Tea All Summer Instead Of Sodas

Staying adequately hydrated during the dog days of summer, or anytime for that matter, is essential if you want your body and mind operating at peak performance. Drinking plain water is obviously a great way to keep dehydration at bay, but let's face it, it doesn't exactly have your taste buds doing a happy dance. Tea is often considered an excellent alternative when you want some flavor in your beverage — but how much better is it than soda in terms of hydration?

According to Kara Lydon, RD, LDN, registered dietitian, intuitive eating counselor, and owner of Kara Lydon Nutrition and The Foodie Dietitian Blog, it all comes down to caffeine content. "Caffeine is a mild diuretic, which might lead to more fluid lost from urine output," she said. "Herbal teas are made by steeping dried flowers and leaves/roots of various plants with hot water, so essentially you're getting just as much hydration as plain water." While root beer typically doesn't contain caffeine, most other sodas serve as a subpar option when compared to some teas — especially hibiscus. "Since soda is made with water, it is hydrating; however, hibiscus tea is a more healthful choice for hydration since it doesn't contain any added sugar or caffeine," Lydon said.

The hydration benefits of drinking hibiscus tea don't end with a lack of sugar and caffeine. "Hibiscus is similar to other herbal teas in terms of its hydrating qualities, but it also boasts the antioxidant, anthocyanin, which is responsible for that gorgeous deep red hue," Lydon said. "Hibiscus is one of the best tea choices for hydration because not only is it an herbal tea (made from dried petals of the hibiscus flower), it also contains very small amounts of electrolytes like potassium, sodium, calcium, and magnesium."