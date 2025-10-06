John F Kennedy's Favorite Breakfast Was Full Of Nooks And Crannies

John F. Kennedy grew up in a very rich and privileged family. His parents, Joseph and Rose, had multiple residences and employed plenty of people to maintain them, including cooks. It's presumable that the large family could have requested whatever foods they were in the mood for at any given time. With that said, John F. Kennedy's regular breakfast order, even into his presidency, was simple and relatable: eggs and toast. However, what he absolutely loved to eat for breakfast was waffles with butter and syrup.

The National Archives maintains a copy of President Kennedy's favorite waffle recipe, which was documented when he was a Senator. It's made with the things you'd expect to be in a waffle recipe, like flour, buttermilk, eggs, and sugar, but the recipe calls for the egg whites to be beaten separately and then folded into the batter, resulting in light, tender waffles.

Adding to the fluffy texture of these waffles is the use of cake flour instead of all purpose flour. This type of flour is ground to be very fine, lending an airy texture. It's also superior in absorbing liquids, which adds moisture to baked goods. If you don't have it on hand, you can easily make cake flour with ingredients that are probably already in your pantry.