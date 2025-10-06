Should You Be Sprinkling This Fruit Over Bacon?

When you're frying breakfast, there are lots of ways to use bacon. There are also a lot of preferences: crispy bacon versus soft bacon, served in strips or chopped up in scrambled eggs, and so on. But have you ever tried adding citrus? It might sound unusual, but the contrasting flavors actually work extremely well.

We spoke to Shane Schaibly, senior vice president of culinary strategy at First Watch Restaurants, and he said sour lemons and savory, smoky bacon make for a complex flavor combination in your breakfast. "Lemon, and citrus in general, adds acidity and brightness that cuts through the fat and smokiness of bacon," Shaibly says. You can impart lemon flavor into your breakfast with zest, rind, or lemon juice, although Schaibly says there are applications for each part of the lemon.

Squeezing a lemon rind or adding a bit of zest at the beginning are both good strategies, and so is using some lemon juice at the very end to dull the brightness of the cooking. However, Schaibly says that the zest can go anytime: "As a finishing touch, once the bacon is hot and out of the oven or pan, right before it hits the plate, add lemon by grating fresh lemon zest using a microplane. Lemon juicing works well here too—just before plating."