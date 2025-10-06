Here's How Much Of The World's Best Bourbon $77 Gets You

Something I spent an inordinate amount of time discussing during my time in the wine industry was price. The costs have gone up quite a bit year over year, particularly in the whiskey market. When I was younger, a bottle of Buffalo Trace was about $20 or less in the Denver area. Now it's $30 or up to $55 in major markets like New York City.

But there's one perception about wine and liquor that needs to be put to rest. Bottles of wine or whiskey worth several thousand dollars do not automatically make the best bottle of wine or liquor. Far from it, in fact. A lot of the most expensive wines in the world aren't really supposed to be consumed, they're an investment. For example, the entire point of buying a bottle of Domaine Romanee-Conti (DRC) is to store it and then sell it to collectors or other investors. DRC bottles can go for up to $5,000 depending on the vintage. After aging for 10 to 20 years, they're worth anywhere from $11,000 to $22,000 per bottle.

These are great bottles, of course. But you can find wine and whiskey that is frankly more complex and enjoyable for less than $80. It is a shame we're taught good means expensive, because people will be less likely to explore what they might actually enjoy.