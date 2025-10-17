How To Figure Out If Your Microwave Has A Grease Filter (And Why It's So Important)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over 90% of American households own a microwave, though a large number of them likely do little more with it than heat their food. While not knowing whether your microwave's preset buttons actually work is normal and acceptable, one thing you should be aware of is whether your microwave has a filter. Microwave filters are typically found on over-the-range microwaves and not on models that sit on or under countertops. If you have an over-the-range microwave and you're unsure if it has a filter, you can usually find it either on the very bottom or very top portion of the appliance. If you still aren't sure, check the manual that came with the appliance or call the manufacturer's customer service to find out.

The purpose of the filter is to clean the air in your kitchen, primarily any grease or steam that rises from whatever you cook on the stovetop. This is great for your kitchen ventilation, and it lowers humidity that can cause everything from stinky kitchen drawers to faster food spoilage. The filter works hard for your kitchen, but it has to be kept clean. When a microwave filter isn't maintained, it can cause buildup that's damaging to the microwave, preventing it from working as well as it once did. A dirty microwave filter can even be a fire hazard due to the grease and debris. This grime can prevent proper ventilation, making the microwave work harder and risk overheating every time you want to warm something up.