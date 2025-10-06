Why Your Corn Tortillas Are Falling Apart And How To Stop It

According to Kimberly Lock, the dish you're going to make informs how you should heat tortillas. For hearty tacos, the best way to heat corn tortillas is on the stove because they become pliable but also pleasantly browned. Preheat a dry skillet, griddle, or comal before warming the tortillas for a few seconds on each side. If you're looking for char, briefly pass them over the open flame of your gas cooktop. You can also quickly dip the tortillas in water before heating them up in a pan — we especially recommend this step if they're not fresh.

If you don't feel like turning on the stove, "Wrap a stack in a damp towel and microwave for 30 seconds," Lock instructed. You can also warm foil-wrapped stacks in the oven for 10 minutes or so at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The steam yields a softer tortilla, so this is a better option for fillings like refried beans or scrambled eggs or if you need them to be pliable enough to then make taquitos or flautas.

As for enchiladas or layered casseroles, the tortillas should be lightly pan-fried in oil first. As Lock explained, this helps "prevent breakage when folding or rolling." The oil also creates a seal on the tortilla, which discourages sogginess when you add a sauce.

No matter what, you have to keep them at temperature while preparing the batch. "Use a tortilla warmer or keep them covered while working so they retain heat and moisture," Lock advised. A clean dish towel works well here if you don't have a tortilla warmer. "These steps help the tortillas bend without breaking and improve their overall flavor and mouthfeel," Lock shared, so no matter what you're making, warming the tortillas is a must.