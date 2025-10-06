Upgrade Your Dunkin' PSL With A Few Pumps Of This Sweet Flavor Swirl

Dunkin' has been unveiling its annual pumpkin spice latte just like every other coffee chain, but the Dunkin' PSL can be polarizing. In an official review here at The Takeout some years back, we found that Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte beat Dunkin's, which tasted a bit too heavily of artificial sweetener. In 2025, some customers have found that Dunkin's pumpkin spice latte tastes different. Some on social media say it has less of a chemical taste, while others argue it's stronger and several claim it's watered down — in any case, there seems to be a growing consensus that it's not the same.

If you're not personally a fan of today's take on the PSL, or if you like pumpkin but tend to avoid the pumpkin spice craze that took over the world, there are off-menu ways you can mess with its flavor. For example, on social media, a popular menu hack is to ask for both pumpkin and mocha in your drink when you order it. You don't even have to order the "pumpkin spice latte" specifically; you can ask for a latte (or an iced latte or iced coffee) with two or three pumps of pumpkin and mocha flavors instead — more pumps of flavored syrup will make it sweeter. Alternatively, instead of a mocha pump, you could also go with hazelnut, caramel, or vanilla alongside the pumpkin.