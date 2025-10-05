Meet Possum Pie, The Decadent No-Bake Southern Classic You Need To Try For Yourself
For whatever reason, some foods are given the most unappealing and deceiving names. Many folks consider monkey bread, beaver tails, and grasshopper pie to be beloved dessert delicacies. Yet, those unfamiliar with these iconic confections tend to raise an eyebrow at their bizarre monikers. But worry not — no beavers, monkeys, or grasshoppers are called for in these recipes, and similarly, no possums are harmed when people whip up the Southern classic possum pie.
Every state has a legendary dessert that is regarded as a regional treasure, and in Arkansas, that distinction goes to this delectable no-bake treat. While the exact recipe does vary from kitchen to kitchen, possum pie generally consists of a crumbly graham cracker pie crust layered with cream cheese, chocolate pudding (and/or vanilla), whipped cream, and pecans. The beauty of the dessert, from the perspective of people sacrificing their time to make it, anyhow, is that once all the ingredients are layered in, it doesn't require any time in the oven. After it sits in the fridge for a couple of hours and the ingredients are set, it's ready to be enjoyed by the spoonful.
You may know possum pie by a different name depending on where you live. Some know it as chocolate lush, others call it four-layer delight, and a few recognize the Southern treat as the next best thing to Robert Redford. Those sound quite a bit more inviting than possum pie, but a rose by any other name, as they say.
How Arkansas's possum pie got its name is a mystery
Plenty of the most popular state desserts have some quirky labels, but possum pie stands out as a stark antithesis of what it actually consists of. As for how it came to be named after a marsupial, there are a few theories. One proposes that the no-bake dessert got its name because it feigns the appearance of a cream pie with its top layer while disguising its true nature underneath – as though it is "playing possum." Others speculate the moniker comes simply from the colors represented in the classic confection that mimic the visual characteristics of the small scavengers commonly seen foraging for scraps in a trash can.
Just because possum pie is an Arkansas classic doesn't stop folks from putting their own spin on the dish. Whether it be a layer of shredded coconut to pair with the chocolate pudding, or really going the extra mile and topping the dessert with toasted meringue swirls instead of convenient whipped cream, the simple constitution of the pie encourages people to add a touch of personal flair. It's a vintage Southern dessert worth trying if you happen to be passing by a bakery in Arkansas, or if you just have a few spare minutes at home.