Meet Possum Pie, The Decadent No-Bake Southern Classic You Need To Try For Yourself

For whatever reason, some foods are given the most unappealing and deceiving names. Many folks consider monkey bread, beaver tails, and grasshopper pie to be beloved dessert delicacies. Yet, those unfamiliar with these iconic confections tend to raise an eyebrow at their bizarre monikers. But worry not — no beavers, monkeys, or grasshoppers are called for in these recipes, and similarly, no possums are harmed when people whip up the Southern classic possum pie.

Every state has a legendary dessert that is regarded as a regional treasure, and in Arkansas, that distinction goes to this delectable no-bake treat. While the exact recipe does vary from kitchen to kitchen, possum pie generally consists of a crumbly graham cracker pie crust layered with cream cheese, chocolate pudding (and/or vanilla), whipped cream, and pecans. The beauty of the dessert, from the perspective of people sacrificing their time to make it, anyhow, is that once all the ingredients are layered in, it doesn't require any time in the oven. After it sits in the fridge for a couple of hours and the ingredients are set, it's ready to be enjoyed by the spoonful.

You may know possum pie by a different name depending on where you live. Some know it as chocolate lush, others call it four-layer delight, and a few recognize the Southern treat as the next best thing to Robert Redford. Those sound quite a bit more inviting than possum pie, but a rose by any other name, as they say.