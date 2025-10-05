Gordon Ramsay's Complicated Take On Frozen Food

If you've ever watched "Kitchen Nightmares," you've probably heard Michelin star-chef Gordon Ramsay ask some version of "was this frozen?" You've also probably seen him sneer in open disgust and drop a choice four-letter word whenever someone admits his meal was microwaved. Over the years, he's made no secret that frozen food is something to be scorned, especially when eating out at a restaurant. While he's not above turning his nose up at luxurious foods, such as wagyu meatballs, one of his biggest gripes is when someone serves reheated food that could have easily been made fresh with quality ingredients.

However, does he always believe frozen food is the enemy? Perhaps surprisingly, no! Frozen food and Ramsay have a long and complicated history that's had some shocking twists along the way. There are times when Ramsay has signed off on frozen components or dishes and has even dabbled in using them in his own restaurants. In many of his YouTube videos, you might also notice that he instructs home cooks to use frozen corn, broths, or even fish on rare occasions. So, where exactly does he draw the line?