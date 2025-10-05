Why You'll Find 2 Different Versions Of Jarritos In Mexico

Although Mexican Coke is probably Mexico's most famous soft drink export, it's safe to say Jarritos comes in a close second. The iconic glass bottles of brightly colored soda are undoubtedly one of the best beverages to wash down Mexico's unique regional delicacies. However, if you enjoy Jarritos south of the border, you'll find that the fruity beverage comes in one of two distinctly packaged versions depending on where you buy it.

The reason there are two versions of Jarritos in Mexico is that the soda is produced and distributed by two different bottlers within the country. The primary bottler, Embotelladora Mexicana, has been producing and distributing Jarritos in Mexico since 1983. However, Grupo GEPP, the company that bottles Pepsi in Mexico, has also distributed Jarritos in certain regions of the country since the early 2010s.

The Embotelladora Mexicana version features a more subdued green and yellow label, while the Grupo GEPP bottles sport a colorful design similar to the Jarritos sold in the U.S. and international markets. That's right, to make things even more confusing, Jarritos soda sold outside of Mexico is bottled by yet another company, Novamex. The Novamex label is the simplest of the three, featuring a minimalist orange and green logo against a plain glass bottle.