Sylvester Stallone's Go-To Dish Is An Italian Staple Fit For A 'Very Simple Eater'

Before his breakout role in "Rocky," Hollywood titan Sylvester Stallone used to consume a half a dozen raw eggs for breakfast because his New York City apartment had no refrigerator or stove for cooking. In reality, the potential risk of such a practice probably outweighs any benefits to drinking raw eggs. He famously recreated this gag-inducing morning ritual in the sleeper-hit film in 1976. Despite his connection with this meal, Stallone certainly doesn't count it as a favorite. Instead, the actor, who calls himself "a very simple eater," considers an Italian classic as the dish he adores above all others: rigatoni with meat sauce, as he recounted with Allrecipes.

Stallone openly admitted that he never developed much of a gourmet palate, having been largely raised on tv dinners, yet his Italian heritage seems to be inherent in his choice of saucy rigatoni as his favorite food. This didn't stop him, though, from becoming a founding partner in Planet Hollywood; once a juggernaut in the industry, Planet Hollywood dwindled to just two locations. The actor also enjoys fried chicken, a dish he has worked to perfect. These comfort foods are a long way from his raw egg breakfast and the dangerous eating habits Stallone developed while filming "Rocky III."