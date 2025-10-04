If You've Got Bologna And Pickles, You Can Make This German Meat Salad

If you just opened your fridge to find a big slab of leftover bologna staring back at you, you might be wondering what to do with it. One can only have so many bologna sandwiches or bologna casseroles before it starts to get pretty old. While bologna may be the ingredient your breakfast has been missing, adding it to scrambled eggs doesn't require that much of it, leaving you with more to use up. To combat this, Germans have an idea you might want to try, especially since it also uses that jar of pickles you've been neglecting. This wondrous dish is a meat salad called fleischsalat.

Hold on. Before you freak out about the idea of a bologna meat salad, consider that Germans have been enjoying this food for decades. It consists of mayonnaise, pickles, some spices, and, of course, bologna, all mixed together in strips and often served over bread or potatoes. Maybe you're not quite feeling it, but you should still give it a shot. It's easy to make, salty and sweet, and makes an excellent addition to lunches or dinners. Also, come on — you gotta use up that bologna somehow.