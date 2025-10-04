Forget Mango Salsa — Your Favorite Fish Dishes Need This Fruit Topping Instead

Mango salsa is arguably the crown jewel of fruit salsas. When combined with tomatoes, spicy peppers, pungent onions, fresh cilantro, and tart lime juice (or whatever ingredients you have on hand), buttery soft mango's natural sweetness and brightness shine. If you're like me, you can easily polish off a bowl of mango salsa with tortilla chips with the justification that you're just eating fruits and veggies, but it's also much more than a snack food. Mango salsa is great on beef, chicken, grilled vegetables, and especially fish. The thing is, topping your favorite seafood with peach salsa might be an even better flavor bomb.

For insight, we spoke to Kimberly Lock, the chef and founder of Fifth Fork. She finds peach salsa more delicate in flavor than its mango cousin. "Peach salsa will bring a gentler, more floral sweetness compared to mango salsa, which is denser and more tropical," she tells us exclusively. "With fish, especially milder varieties like cod or snapper, peach offers balance without overpowering. It's especially great with grilled or pan-seared preparations, complementing char and enhancing citrus-based marinades."

Lock also agrees that, like mango, peach's flavor and texture are natural complements to the other ingredients that comprise a classic salsa, saying, "Peaches pair well with red onion, lime juice, cilantro, and a touch of chili (like serrano or jalapeno). A splash of rice vinegar or a hint of ginger can enhance brightness."