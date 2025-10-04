Forget Mango Salsa — Your Favorite Fish Dishes Need This Fruit Topping Instead
Mango salsa is arguably the crown jewel of fruit salsas. When combined with tomatoes, spicy peppers, pungent onions, fresh cilantro, and tart lime juice (or whatever ingredients you have on hand), buttery soft mango's natural sweetness and brightness shine. If you're like me, you can easily polish off a bowl of mango salsa with tortilla chips with the justification that you're just eating fruits and veggies, but it's also much more than a snack food. Mango salsa is great on beef, chicken, grilled vegetables, and especially fish. The thing is, topping your favorite seafood with peach salsa might be an even better flavor bomb.
For insight, we spoke to Kimberly Lock, the chef and founder of Fifth Fork. She finds peach salsa more delicate in flavor than its mango cousin. "Peach salsa will bring a gentler, more floral sweetness compared to mango salsa, which is denser and more tropical," she tells us exclusively. "With fish, especially milder varieties like cod or snapper, peach offers balance without overpowering. It's especially great with grilled or pan-seared preparations, complementing char and enhancing citrus-based marinades."
Lock also agrees that, like mango, peach's flavor and texture are natural complements to the other ingredients that comprise a classic salsa, saying, "Peaches pair well with red onion, lime juice, cilantro, and a touch of chili (like serrano or jalapeno). A splash of rice vinegar or a hint of ginger can enhance brightness."
Choose your peaches wisely
Believe it or not, making peach salsa is an occasion when you don't want to use super-ripe fruit. Kimberly Lock explains, "Opt for freestone peaches at just-ripe or slightly firm stage. They're easier to prep (the pit comes out clean), and their texture holds up better in salsa than overly ripe fruit, which can turn mushy. Slight firmness gives you a clean dice and a fresh bite without excessive juice." Whether you have freestone peaches or can only get hold of clingstone ones, it's possible to pit peaches without tearing up the flesh.
If you want to add another layer of flavor to your salsa, Lock suggests grilling the fruit first, saying, "For smoky depth, you can lightly grill or char the peach halves before dicing. This adds a caramelized note that pairs really well with grilled fish."
Peach salsa (made with grilled peaches or not) is all you need to top a fresh filet of fish, but it's also wonderful served with crab cakes, with blackened shrimp, and, of course, on top of fish tacos. When you add some chunks of avocado to the salsa, you'll have a hearty yet fresh condiment to put on salmon steaks. There's even a place for peaches on shucked oysters; make a classic mignonette with shallot and vinegar, but add some finely diced peaches, ginger, and fresh mint. It's not exactly salsa, but it's close enough.