The Secret Ingredient That Makes Chicago-Style Egg Rolls Unlike Any Other

An exploration about the origins of this style of egg roll by the Chicago Tribune eventually led to Chinese restaurant owner David Leong, who was based in Springfield, Missouri. He said he had picked up the trick during a stint in a Philadelphia restaurant in 1945, after he'd come back from his Army service during World War II. But the trail went cold from there. For some reason when the peanut butter variety somehow migrated to Chicago, locals' taste buds loved it, and that's how many of us prefer them to this very day.

If you don't live around Chicago, it might be hard to hunt down a place that serves egg rolls with peanut butter in the filling, though it isn't impossible. You'll just have to ask an employee of a Chinese restaurant whether their egg rolls have peanut butter in them (pounce if they say yes). And if you can't find any, it's now up to you to make some for yourself. It's simply a matter of adding a few tablespoons of peanut butter to your filling of choice. And if you need help figuring out how to roll your egg rolls properly, we've got some instructions for you. Then you can dip them into your sauce of choice and enjoy them just like Chicagoans do, without having to buy a plane ticket.