How Exactly Should An Egg Roll Be Folded?

Once you've got your wrappers and filling, it's time to start the process. Lay a sheet down on a flat surface so that the corners make a diamond shape. I find envisioning the wrapper like a baseball diamond helps, so the corner nearest you is home plate. Scoop two or three tablespoons of your filling — cabbage, veggies, meat — onto the lower third of the wrapper near the home plate.

Mix a beaten egg with two tablespoons of milk and use that emulsion to make your roll stick. Spread your egg wash along the edges of the wrapper, down the first and third base lines, and brush some in the corner of the diamond farthest away from you. Fold over the first and third base corners, then pull the corner closest to you over that flap to create an envelope. Tuck the corners under and gently press down on your filling to flatten it out as you roll the wrap toward the opposite corner — that's second base for those keeping score. Dab some more egg wash over the corner before you make the last roll to seal the wrap. Use the egg mix to touch up and close any openings as necessary.

If the wrapper breaks at any point during your folds, peel that corner off another wrapper in the pack. Be sure use to use a piece that's bigger than the break to give yourself some room for error. Brush the piece with your egg wash and patch it over the hole. Once you've got it down pat with your favorite filling, you can start thinking about what to egg roll next.