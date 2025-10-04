No, You Can't Put Aluminum Foil In A Toaster — But You Can Use This Instead
Do not put aluminum foil in your toaster. The headline says it. I'll say it again here: Do not do it. It's a fire hazard. You could set your whole kitchen ablaze (honestly, you might not even need to own a toaster at all).
Even if you don't cause a fire, aluminum is highly reflective of heat, which means using it in your toaster will redirect much of the heat back onto the appliance to the point that your toaster might not be able to handle that. Do you really want to melt your toaster into your counter? While a few TikTok influencers have recorded making quesadillas or grilled cheese using aluminum foil in their toaster, it's a risky move. Is that really how you want to live your life? Doing the same random stuff people on the internet do?
Luckily, there are better options than aluminum foil, or parchment paper for that matter, if you really want to use your toaster to make a quesadilla or a grilled cheese sandwich. These reusable toaster bags are perfect for the job. They help you toast foods without any mess or fuss. They also won't catch you or your food or your toaster on fire.
Are life hacks from the internet really worth it?
About once a week, it seems like some kind of TikTok trend is ricocheting around the internet. While some of them can be fun, like the trash can cookie, some are not so fun. Several of TikTok's so-called life hacks have actually caused such a problem with fast food orders that some companies don't offer certain menu items online anymore. Let's not even get started on the downright dangerous lies that are spread and fomented on social media, particularly TikTok. Health and wellness influencers don't always have your back, it turns out. Maybe get nutrition advice from, I don't know, a doctor or a dietitian.
So, it leaves me wondering, with the piles of evidence about dangerous trends – like obsessively trying to get as ripped as possible, following the 1,200-calorie-a-day diet, using foil in a toaster?? — I'm left asking, why? Why do we let this continue? Why does this become a regularly occurring facet of our everyday lives? In a way, this is nothing new. Some of the advice on TikTok and even on Reddit sounds straight out of an Oprah special from 2005. It just seems like we have to live in a world where people's health and lives are put at risk by those chasing clout and trying to gamify an algorithm none of us understands or has control over. It's arguably the case that when you see something on TikTok, just don't do it. Not even once.