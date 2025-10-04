No, You Can't Put Aluminum Foil In A Toaster — But You Can Use This Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do not put aluminum foil in your toaster. The headline says it. I'll say it again here: Do not do it. It's a fire hazard. You could set your whole kitchen ablaze (honestly, you might not even need to own a toaster at all).

Even if you don't cause a fire, aluminum is highly reflective of heat, which means using it in your toaster will redirect much of the heat back onto the appliance to the point that your toaster might not be able to handle that. Do you really want to melt your toaster into your counter? While a few TikTok influencers have recorded making quesadillas or grilled cheese using aluminum foil in their toaster, it's a risky move. Is that really how you want to live your life? Doing the same random stuff people on the internet do?

Luckily, there are better options than aluminum foil, or parchment paper for that matter, if you really want to use your toaster to make a quesadilla or a grilled cheese sandwich. These reusable toaster bags are perfect for the job. They help you toast foods without any mess or fuss. They also won't catch you or your food or your toaster on fire.