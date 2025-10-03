Robert Redford's Tomato Trick For Chili That Sings With Smoky Notes

The late, great Robert Redford was an icon of American cinema, from romantic dramas like "The Way We Were" and "The Natural" to paranoid dispatches from the heart of the 1970s like "All The President's Men" and "Three Days of the Condor." He founded the Sundance Institute along with the film festival of the same name, helping nurture countless independent filmmakers over the course of 40 years. He won the Best Director Oscar for his debut film "Ordinary People" (robbing Martin Scorsese and noted Bob's Big Boy enthusiast David Lynch in the process, but such is life). He was so unbelievably handsome that, when director Mike Nichols asked him if he ever "struck out with a girl," he could only react with polite confusion. And if all that wasn't enough, he also had a terrific recipe for chili which involved using a broiler to add extra flavor to the tomatoes.

The recipe was published in the "Newman's Own Cookbook," courtesy of Redford's longtime friend and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" co-star Paul Newman. Chili purists being what they are, there's a good chance that Redford's recipe will seriously tick off somebody — not only does it use lamb instead of beef (although beef and chicken are both suggested substitutes), it contains both tomatoes and black beans, neither of which are used in traditional Texas chili. Then again, Redford was born and raised in Southern California (although his mom was from Texas), so you shouldn't really expect "authenticity" from his recipe in the first place. What you can expect, however, is some seriously good tomato flavor.