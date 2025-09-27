Next Time You Make Mac And Cheese, Add One Canned Ingredient Right Into The Sauce
Is there any food more comforting, more crave-worthy, than a bowl of mac and cheese? While any kind of mac and cheese, from the instant varieties like Kraft straight from the box to a homemade recipe with multiple types of cheese, can be great, there's a secret ingredient to add if you really want to take your mac and cheese to the next level — and it's hiding in plain sight among the canned goods at your local grocery store. Condensed tomato soup may be a pantry staple and a quick meal all on its own, but adding it to mac and cheese can make something downright magical.
When making tomato soup mac and cheese, there's no need to prepare the canned soup in any way; it goes directly into the sauce along with the milk, cheese, butter, and any spices you like (another tip: a bit of mustard can add a nice edge to your mac and cheese). The result is creamy, tangy, and cozy all at once: think of the pasta equivalent of a nostalgic grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup, and you'll see why, surprising as it sounds, this mac and cheese variation is a delicious idea.
The why behind the winning combination of tomato and cheese
Mac and cheese with condensed tomato soup is just one variation on the tomato-and-cheese duo that can be found in so many beloved dishes. From grilled cheese with tomato soup, to caprese salad, to pizzas and calzones, cheese and tomatoes can seem like they were made for each other. Even on dishes like burgers, a slice of fresh tomato and a melty cheese slice can elevate the experience. But why do these two tastes work so well together?
The answer lies in flavor pairings and balance. Tomatoes and cheese have contrasting flavors which, together, create a full, balanced profile of tastes, with the acidity and sweetness of tomatoes balancing the salty, richness of cheese.
The balance means that a tomato and cheese dish can satisfy cravings for a variety of different flavors, all in one bite. Meanwhile, both cooked tomatoes and many cheeses contain umami flavor, which makes the combination richer, and provides enough similarity between the two ingredients that the combination works together rather than clashing.
Try these mac and cheese variations for even more flavor and fun
While condensed tomato soup is a hit in mac and cheese, it's not the only canned ingredient that can take the classic dish to new heights. For a less acidic take on mac and cheese, there are other canned soups that can add richness and depth of flavor, including cream of mushroom soup, cream of broccoli soup, or even canned cheddar cheese soup for an extra-cheesy sauce. For a spicy kick, canned chiles, like adobos, can make for a zesty southwestern mac and cheese.
Your imagination doesn't need to stop with canned goods. Fresh ingredients like spinach, chopped tomatoes, cooked broccoli, or sauteed mushrooms can also add a new dimension to mac and cheese, as well as providing extra nutrients.
On the other hand, if you want a luxury variation on mac and cheese that can hold its own as the centerpiece at a dinner party, adding meat or seafood can make for an indulgent delicacy, with options ranging from hearty bacon mac and cheese to glamorous mac and cheese with lobster.