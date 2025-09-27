Next Time You Make Mac And Cheese, Add One Canned Ingredient Right Into The Sauce

Is there any food more comforting, more crave-worthy, than a bowl of mac and cheese? While any kind of mac and cheese, from the instant varieties like Kraft straight from the box to a homemade recipe with multiple types of cheese, can be great, there's a secret ingredient to add if you really want to take your mac and cheese to the next level — and it's hiding in plain sight among the canned goods at your local grocery store. Condensed tomato soup may be a pantry staple and a quick meal all on its own, but adding it to mac and cheese can make something downright magical.

When making tomato soup mac and cheese, there's no need to prepare the canned soup in any way; it goes directly into the sauce along with the milk, cheese, butter, and any spices you like (another tip: a bit of mustard can add a nice edge to your mac and cheese). The result is creamy, tangy, and cozy all at once: think of the pasta equivalent of a nostalgic grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup, and you'll see why, surprising as it sounds, this mac and cheese variation is a delicious idea.