The Rigorous Testing Costco's Kirkland Milk Has To Go Through Before Landing On The Shelf

First things first: The dairy industry has not turned to all-out anarchy. It's not as though your milk now goes straight from cow to carton, no questions asked. The headlines may seem alarming, but experts say that milk still goes through the same tests as before. So what's up with those headlines? In April 2025, the FDA suspended a program that tested the accuracy of lab equipment. As part of the program, the organization sent labs samples of milk spiked with germs, chemicals, or other contaminants. After the labs ran the samples, the FDA would check results to make sure their equipment was up to par. According to the FDA, the program will be back soon. "The Food Emergency Response Network Proficiency Testing Program is currently paused but will resume once transferred to another FDA laboratory — an effort that is actively underway," the agency told Food Safety Magazine.

Realistically, the chances of getting a bad batch of milk are still slim. The United States has some of the highest food safety standards in the world, and milk is one of the most highly regulated items. It's also standard for high-quality dairy suppliers, including the ones Costco uses, to double-check the FDA's work through third-party labs. Still, there's no word on when the program will return, and it's possible that labs might lapse in the meantime. That's bad news for suppliers with bare-minimum safety requirements, but business as usual for Costco.