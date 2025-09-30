The Popular Fruit That Could Be Making Your Smoothies Less Nutritious
Smoothies are a gift to humanity. Sure, you can make little mistakes that ruin your smoothie, but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to blend together fruits and milk to make a filling and tasty snack in just a few minutes. This is why it breaks our heart to be the bearers of slightly bad news and tell you that adding bananas to your smoothies might not be the best idea.
A 2023 study published in Food & Function suggests that foods high in polyphenol oxidase (PPO) can cancel the positive effects of flavan-3-ols. Umm, what? Basically, flavan-3-ols are compounds found in many fruits and vegetables that can have health benefits like aiding memory and other cognitive functions. The problem is that some fruits and vegetables also have PPOs, which are basically the enzymes that make foods go brown. Ingredients like bananas, avocados, and mushrooms have high levels of PPOs. The study concludes that high PPO foods may reduce the body's ability to take in flavan-3-ols levels, thereby lowering the compounds' benefits.
Researchers tested the interaction by measuring the flavan-3-ol levels of less than a dozen healthy men after they consumed a banana smoothie, a mixed berry smoothie, or a capsule high in flavan-3-ols. They found similar levels of the desired compounds among the volunteers who had the capsule and the berry smoothie. The banana smoothie, however, resulted in 84% lower concentration of flavan-3-ols, suggesting PPOs' interference. A second test found that bananas remained active in the stomach, where they continued to reduce the absorption of flavan-3-ols.
Should you completely do away with banana smoothies?
There are those who believe science has spoken, and it's time to retire bananas and avocados from smoothies. All that is left for us to do is yearn for the drink's golden days and curse the moment we were cruelly torn from blissful ignorance!
Alternatively, we can take a step back and relax. This study had a very small sample size, meaning more research is needed. And while PPOs can make a smoothie less rich in flavan-3-ols, bananas provide other health benefits. They're high in potassium, vitamin C, and other nutrients and can also help prevent constipation. Brown bananas are also perfectly fine to consume, despite their appearance. This study looks into the relationship between specific compounds and enzymes, but it shouldn't be interpreted to mean that bananas are unhealthy. If you want or need to increase your flavan-3-ol levels, then keep bananas out of your smoothies. Otherwise, you're probably fine as long as you're consuming various fruits in different forms. You could also alternate smoothie ingredients, so you have days when you focus on high flavan-3-ol foods like berries and apples and days when you enjoy bananas and avocados in your drink. Either way, add a pinch of salt. Trust us, it'll make any smoothie taste better.
The truth is that, while food's main function is to nourish us, it's also something to be enjoyed. Yes, we should care about nutrition and eating in a way that is good for our body. But sometimes eating delicious food without overthinking is also good for the soul.