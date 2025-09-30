The Popular Fruit That Could Be Making Your Smoothies Less Nutritious

Smoothies are a gift to humanity. Sure, you can make little mistakes that ruin your smoothie, but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to blend together fruits and milk to make a filling and tasty snack in just a few minutes. This is why it breaks our heart to be the bearers of slightly bad news and tell you that adding bananas to your smoothies might not be the best idea.

A 2023 study published in Food & Function suggests that foods high in polyphenol oxidase (PPO) can cancel the positive effects of flavan-3-ols. Umm, what? Basically, flavan-3-ols are compounds found in many fruits and vegetables that can have health benefits like aiding memory and other cognitive functions. The problem is that some fruits and vegetables also have PPOs, which are basically the enzymes that make foods go brown. Ingredients like bananas, avocados, and mushrooms have high levels of PPOs. The study concludes that high PPO foods may reduce the body's ability to take in flavan-3-ols levels, thereby lowering the compounds' benefits.

Researchers tested the interaction by measuring the flavan-3-ol levels of less than a dozen healthy men after they consumed a banana smoothie, a mixed berry smoothie, or a capsule high in flavan-3-ols. They found similar levels of the desired compounds among the volunteers who had the capsule and the berry smoothie. The banana smoothie, however, resulted in 84% lower concentration of flavan-3-ols, suggesting PPOs' interference. A second test found that bananas remained active in the stomach, where they continued to reduce the absorption of flavan-3-ols.