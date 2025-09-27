The Steak Cut You Need To Keep Far Away From The Air Fryer
Air fryers seem to be running neck and neck with the Instant Pot as the trendiest appliances of the 21st century to date. Many owners want to make sure they're using their air fryers to the fullest by having them cook absolutely everything. Is that such a good idea, though? There are some things you should never put in an air fryer, and this applies to certain cuts of steak. The Takeout spoke with Lynne Just, chef and consumer test kitchen manager at Hamilton Beach, and she suggested that thinner steaks of any kind won't be at their best when baked and blasted with hot air.
"With patience, air frying is a fantastic way to cook a steak," Just said, but there are some caveats. "If you choose the wrong cut of meat, set the temperature too hot, or cook the steak too long, this can result in a dry, rubbery steak," she admitted.
Her recommendation is for thicker, fattier steaks since, as she explained, "These cuts typically have nice marbling of fat, which leads to a juicy, flavorful steak. Choosing thicker cuts (1 ¼ to 1 ½ inches thick) will allow the exterior to caramelize but keep the interior juicy," she explained. Thinner, leaner cuts are better when quickly pan-seared, stir-fried at high heat, or grilled and sliced thin for fajitas.
Tips for air frying steak
If you must make steak in an air fryer, it might take a little effort to get it right. Starting with the beef itself, thick-cut boneless ribeyes or strip steaks are Lynne Just's top picks. Some people opt for the reverse sear method, but if you do so, you'll need to set the air fryer at a very low heat so the steak won't overcook. It's not absolutely necessary, though, as Just noted that the hot circulating air in the appliance does a solid job of encouraging browning. "This results in a nice, caramelized crust while the inside stays juicy and tender," she said.
Just recommended allowing steaks to sit at room temperature for half an hour before air frying. "This allows for more even cooking. The muscle fibers in a cold steak can seize up when hitting the heat, making the finished product tougher," she explained. She also advised preheating the air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit before putting a steak in and flipping it midway through. Keep a close eye on the steak as it cooks, too. "It can get overcooked if you aren't paying attention," Just cautioned.
Finally, make sure to rest your meat once it's out of the air fryer. As Just warned, "If you slice into it too soon, all the flavorful juices will escape. This leads to a dry and less satisfying steak. Giving it time to rest allows the juices to redistribute, ensuring every bite is delicious."