The Steak Cut You Need To Keep Far Away From The Air Fryer

Air fryers seem to be running neck and neck with the Instant Pot as the trendiest appliances of the 21st century to date. Many owners want to make sure they're using their air fryers to the fullest by having them cook absolutely everything. Is that such a good idea, though? There are some things you should never put in an air fryer, and this applies to certain cuts of steak. The Takeout spoke with Lynne Just, chef and consumer test kitchen manager at Hamilton Beach, and she suggested that thinner steaks of any kind won't be at their best when baked and blasted with hot air.

"With patience, air frying is a fantastic way to cook a steak," Just said, but there are some caveats. "If you choose the wrong cut of meat, set the temperature too hot, or cook the steak too long, this can result in a dry, rubbery steak," she admitted.

Her recommendation is for thicker, fattier steaks since, as she explained, "These cuts typically have nice marbling of fat, which leads to a juicy, flavorful steak. Choosing thicker cuts (1 ¼ to 1 ½ inches thick) will allow the exterior to caramelize but keep the interior juicy," she explained. Thinner, leaner cuts are better when quickly pan-seared, stir-fried at high heat, or grilled and sliced thin for fajitas.