Here's What To Do If Your Cookies Aren't Browning

You probably know someone who makes simply the best cookies imaginable. Heck, maybe you're that someone! But, if anyone were to say they've never baked an off-color batch of cookies, that would be a blatant lie. At some point, we've all overbaked, underbaked, or worse. Sometimes the cookies are too dark on the bottom, too hard, too salty, too raw in the middle, or they spread out to make one giant cookie abomination. While you may easily be able to figure out how to fix cookies that come out flat or other similar issues, there's one problem that's a little more complicated: pale cookies. Figuring out cookies that simply refuse to brown can be an absolute nightmare.

The truth is, there are numerous factors that could lead to pale cookies. Sometimes it might have to do with which ingredients you use or the amount of them, so you could use more of a higher-quality sweetener to speed up proper caramelization. It might even have to do with the cook time or your oven itself, in which case a different pan could help with uneven baking. Whatever the root cause, unbrowned cookies are luckily a fixable problem. You just have to understand the science before you start troubleshooting.