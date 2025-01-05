The Bread Hack That Keeps Homemade Cookies Fresh

You'll very rarely find yourself baking a single cookie. Instead, you usually wind up throwing a whole dozen onto a baking sheet and popping it in the oven. Even if you eat two or three at a time, there's bound to be leftovers. You toss those cookies into a jar and return to them a few days later only to find that the once soft, gooey treats are now hard as rocks. While some people prefer their cookies extra crisp, most want to maintain the fluffy, decadent crumble of a fresh cookie for as long as possible. For softer cookies that last longer, try adding a piece of bread to your cookie container.

The first step in keeping cookies fresh is to store them in an airtight tub, no more loose-fitting cookie jar lids or open trays. Once you've got that part of the problem solved, all you have to do is sacrifice a slice of bread to hibernate with your cookies until you're ready to eat them. Bread is pretty moist, which is a good thing for preventing your cookies from drying out and beginning to rival a hockey puck. Too much moisture would cause mold growth, but a slice of bread has just enough. As the water in the bread evaporates with nowhere to go (thanks to that airtight container) it mingles with the sugar particles in your cookies, keeping them soft.