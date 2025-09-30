Combine Pasta Salad With This Iconic American Sandwich For The Perfect Summer Appetizer

The BLT has stood the test of time because it's built on the balance of the smoky saltiness of bacon, the juicy sweetness of ripe tomatoes, and the crisp freshness of lettuce, all of which play off one another. When those same ingredients are tossed into a pasta salad, the effect is amplified because the pasta serves as a neutral backdrop, giving the salty and acidic notes space to come through without doing too much.

Don't get me wrong, I love the classic BLT, but a sandwich that can get soggy in the summer heat may not be the best option when compared to a well-dressed pasta salad that holds up for hours at a cookout or picnic. These ingredients are hugged in a sauce — mayo or a ranch-based dressing — that keeps them from being too dry, while a touch of vinegar or lemon juice keeps everything bright.

You can even add a sprinkle of shredded cheese, green onions, or avocado to give the salad a richer flavor profile that feels indulgent and refreshing. With this recipe, you end up with a dish that feels familiar yet new, perfect for people who crave the essence of a BLT but want something more shareable and fork-friendly.