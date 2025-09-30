Despite Popular Belief, It's Totally Fine To Chill Some Types Of Red Wine
For years, many people have been under the common misconception that red wine should always be enjoyed at room temperature. Yet, despite the term "room temperature" being quite subjective, in many locations, that climate can be too warm for vintages. It turns out that, yes, you can chill red wine — and, according to Marc Lioussanne of Selune wine bar, it should be more often than not.
The average room temperature for many folks lands somewhere around 70 degrees Fahrenheit. At that temperature, red wine can taste bitter, and the alcohol can be pronounced to a degree that masks some of the fruitier notes that enthusiasts of the crimson nectar are hoping to enjoy. On the other hand, when it's too cold, red wine loses some of its personality. So, how cold should it be? Lioussanne said, "It depends on whether the wine is light- or medium-bodied." Specifically, Lioussanne recommended chilling medium-bodied red wines to between 60 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit. To appreciate the more prominent fruit in lighter varieties, he said, "Light-bodied reds: 55 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit ... Pinot Noir and Pineau d'Aunis are great examples. Chilling these wines highlights their freshness and bright fruit notes."
However, like any rule of thumb, there are exceptions. If you're serving malbec with grilled fare like asado, you may not want to cool it beforehand. Lioussanne emphasized, "Most full-bodied reds should not be chilled."
The best way to chill red wine
Unless you have a dedicated wine cellar, the ideal temperatures Marc Lioussanne mentions can be tricky to hit. Room temperature (on average) is too warm, but a refrigerator will cool a bottle down to around 40 degrees Fahrenheit, leaving your vino a bit flat in the flavor department. Lioussanne's solution? "The best option is to store wine in a wine cooler," he said. While you can splurge on a top-of-the-line unit, more budget-friendly models, like this Koolatron Wine Fridge, are priced well under $200 and will keep your red wine chilled to the perfect temperature.
However, folks who aren't interested in spending any dough on a wine fridge also have options. Dunking a bottle in an ice bath with salt can chill its contents in as little as 15 minutes. Adding salt to the ice bath is crucial, as it lowers the water's freezing point below its typical 32 degrees Fahrenheit, cooling the vino faster than a bucket of ice water alone.
If you're really in a hurry, you could mimic the way Lady Gaga drinks red wine and mix it with a Diet Coke. If the soda came directly from the fridge, with a little luck, the temperatures might hit just right when the two beverages are blended. Of course, the simplest way to chill red wine is to pop an ice cube into your glass. It will slightly dilute the flavor, but when the alternative is tasting only the bitter sting of alcohol, even sommeliers recommend this approach.