We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For years, many people have been under the common misconception that red wine should always be enjoyed at room temperature. Yet, despite the term "room temperature" being quite subjective, in many locations, that climate can be too warm for vintages. It turns out that, yes, you can chill red wine — and, according to Marc Lioussanne of Selune wine bar, it should be more often than not.

The average room temperature for many folks lands somewhere around 70 degrees Fahrenheit. At that temperature, red wine can taste bitter, and the alcohol can be pronounced to a degree that masks some of the fruitier notes that enthusiasts of the crimson nectar are hoping to enjoy. On the other hand, when it's too cold, red wine loses some of its personality. So, how cold should it be? Lioussanne said, "It depends on whether the wine is light- or medium-bodied." Specifically, Lioussanne recommended chilling medium-bodied red wines to between 60 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit. To appreciate the more prominent fruit in lighter varieties, he said, "Light-bodied reds: 55 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit ... Pinot Noir and Pineau d'Aunis are great examples. Chilling these wines highlights their freshness and bright fruit notes."

However, like any rule of thumb, there are exceptions. If you're serving malbec with grilled fare like asado, you may not want to cool it beforehand. Lioussanne emphasized, "Most full-bodied reds should not be chilled."