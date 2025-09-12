The Way Lady Gaga Drinks Red Wine Is A Bad Romance

Despite critiques, Lady Gaga isn't really forging a new path through the wine wilderness with her beverage of choice. Red wine and cola (although not necessarily of the diet variety) is a popular Spanish summertime drink known as the Kalimotxo. The drink dates back to the 1920s, so it may be the first known wine-soda pairing (sorry, Grandma). It didn't really take off until the '70s though when it was served at a festival in order to camouflage the taste of wine that had gone bad. That's when it acquired its name. "Kali" was the nickname of a festival organizer, and "motxo" is a Basque word for "ugly." (Apparently, honoring and insulting people at the same time was acceptable back then.)

Kalimotxo is just one of many soda and wine drink combos. Another chilled red wine cocktail called tinto de verano (which translates to "summer red wine") is made by mixing red wine with a lemon-lime soda such as Sprite or 7UP. Since red wine is often served at room temperature, adding soda not only lightens it up but also makes it more enjoyable for drinking in warmer weather.

Both the Kalimotxo and the tinto de verano are low-ABV too, making them appropriate for pool parties and other get-togethers where it's safer to have your guests not get too wasted. It may also be why the red wine-Diet Coke combo (or Kalimotxo Lite, if you will) appeals to a health-conscious star like Lady Gaga.