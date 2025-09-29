The Bundt Pan Hack To Remove Corn From The Cob
Sweet summer corn is the golden bounty of the warmer seasons. Every juicy bite of corn on the cob is fresh and flavorful, whether slathered with butter or cooked in other ways to make it even more delicious. Having access to fresh corn also means you don't have to turn to canned or frozen varieties. The one drawback, though, is that getting corn kernels off the cob can be time-consuming and messy. That's why there's no shortage of corn peeler and corn stripper gadgets to help. There's also an online hack that does the job using a Bundt pan.
The hack is performed by pushing ears of corn through the hole in the center of the Bundt pan. As the corn goes through the hole, its edge strips the kernels from the cob as they collect in the pan. Meanwhile, the cobs fall through to a large bowl or container underneath the pan. You should cook or blanch the corn first (doing it in the microwave makes husking the corn a breeze, too).
One potential problem you may encounter is that the hole isn't wide enough, and depending on the cob's size, it may not fit through. In fact, some folks who have tried this hack report filing the rim to make it wider. You also want to make sure to thoroughly clean the pan and the center tube first.
More ways to get corn kernels off the cob
There are some other techniques for removing kernels from the cob, and one of them also uses a Bundt pan. Use the hole to stand your cob upright and take a chef's knife to the sides, rotating the corn as you go. Then flip the knife and run the back of it down the cob to remove the excess juice.
A similar idea is to put a small bowl upside-down inside a larger bowl, then stand the corn on the smaller bowl. Cut the corn off the cob with a knife the same way you would with a Bundt pan. Both methods collect the corn as it falls, either in the pan or the larger bowl, instead of flying everywhere. Another method to try is to lay the corn flat horizontally on a cutting board and use the knife to cut down the sides, rotating the corn after each section.
Once you've removed the corn kernels, use them raw in salads and salsas, or cooked in dishes like soups, chowders, and creamed corn. Saute them in butter, maybe with aromatics like scallions and bell pepper, and finish with fresh herbs. Cornbread or corn fritters will also be delicious studded with fresh corn kernels.