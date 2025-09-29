The Bundt Pan Hack To Remove Corn From The Cob

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sweet summer corn is the golden bounty of the warmer seasons. Every juicy bite of corn on the cob is fresh and flavorful, whether slathered with butter or cooked in other ways to make it even more delicious. Having access to fresh corn also means you don't have to turn to canned or frozen varieties. The one drawback, though, is that getting corn kernels off the cob can be time-consuming and messy. That's why there's no shortage of corn peeler and corn stripper gadgets to help. There's also an online hack that does the job using a Bundt pan.

The hack is performed by pushing ears of corn through the hole in the center of the Bundt pan. As the corn goes through the hole, its edge strips the kernels from the cob as they collect in the pan. Meanwhile, the cobs fall through to a large bowl or container underneath the pan. You should cook or blanch the corn first (doing it in the microwave makes husking the corn a breeze, too).

One potential problem you may encounter is that the hole isn't wide enough, and depending on the cob's size, it may not fit through. In fact, some folks who have tried this hack report filing the rim to make it wider. You also want to make sure to thoroughly clean the pan and the center tube first.