The Useful Item You Can Stock Up On At McDonald's
When you think of McDonald's, you probably picture their best-selling food items, like cheeseburgers and fries. Or perhaps you think of their sweet treats, like the McFlurry. These are the menu items that have made McDonald's a household name, so it's understandable if you automatically associate them with the brand. However, not every item McDonald's offers is something you'll see on the menu board — and we're not talking about McDonald's secret menu foods. Tucked behind the counters of McDonald's restaurants is a simple but practical product you may not have realized you can buy from the store: ice.
Yes, McDonald's sells ice, and it's the same crisp and crunchy ice you get when you order a fountain drink from the restaurant. Although it isn't widely advertised as the Quarter Pounder or McCafé Latte, McDonald's ice is a useful item you can stock up on whenever you visit the fast-food chain. The company sells it by the bag at many of its locations, and the price typically beats out competitors, making it one of the best deals you can get from the fast food chain. So the next time you're stocking a cooler for a road trip or preparing for a backyard party, you might want to head to the nearest McDonald's to secure a bag of ice.
Why buy ice at McDonald's?
You may be wondering why anyone would buy ice at a fast-food restaurant and not at a gas station or convenience store. The simple answer is quality and price. While some bagged iced may not be as clean as you think, ice from McDonald's often looks to be a step above what you'll find at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery outlets. Unlike the bulky and sometimes cloudy cubes you might grab from random store freezers, McDonald's ice is made in neat, rectangular chips with a hollow center. This shape makes it easier to crunch on, quicker to chill your drink, and lasts longer in a cooler. Again, it's the same one you get when you order any of the cold drinks available at McDonald's, so you already know the quality of what you're getting.
McDonald's sells its ice in 8-pound bags, and the price usually ranges between $1 and $2. This is typically cheaper than other stores and even other fast food chains, like Chick-fil-A.
How to purchase ice at McDonald's
Buying ice from McDonald's is easy and convenient since there are more than 13,600 locations in the U.S., with some open 24/7. However, before you pull up to the nearest drive-thru, you may want to call ahead and ask for the item's availability. Not all locations sell bagged ice, and some that do may not have enough bags available to cater to the demand. It's also best to ask for the manager when you make that call, since not every employee may be aware that this option exists. Making a quick phone call will save you a trip in case your local McDonald's is not a participating location.
Customers can order bagged ice at the counter or via drive-thru, just as you can buy any regular menu items. Do note that McDonald's ice doesn't appear on the fast-food brand's app or mobile ordering system, so you'll have to order this in person.