The Useful Item You Can Stock Up On At McDonald's

When you think of McDonald's, you probably picture their best-selling food items, like cheeseburgers and fries. Or perhaps you think of their sweet treats, like the McFlurry. These are the menu items that have made McDonald's a household name, so it's understandable if you automatically associate them with the brand. However, not every item McDonald's offers is something you'll see on the menu board — and we're not talking about McDonald's secret menu foods. Tucked behind the counters of McDonald's restaurants is a simple but practical product you may not have realized you can buy from the store: ice.

Yes, McDonald's sells ice, and it's the same crisp and crunchy ice you get when you order a fountain drink from the restaurant. Although it isn't widely advertised as the Quarter Pounder or McCafé Latte, McDonald's ice is a useful item you can stock up on whenever you visit the fast-food chain. The company sells it by the bag at many of its locations, and the price typically beats out competitors, making it one of the best deals you can get from the fast food chain. So the next time you're stocking a cooler for a road trip or preparing for a backyard party, you might want to head to the nearest McDonald's to secure a bag of ice.