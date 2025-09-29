The Tell-Tale Signs You Need To Throw Out Your Ground Coffee

Many coffee lovers would rather run out of staples like bread or milk first than face a morning without coffee. After all, the smell of freshly brewed coffee and the anticipation of a hot cup of caffeine boost can make getting out of bed easier. Hence, people tend to stock up on ground coffee, especially when it's on sale, but how do you know if it's still okay to drink and whether you need to throw it out?

Ground coffee doesn't go bad in the sense that it will make you sick, but it will lose much of its flavor and aroma as it ages. Therefore, the best-by date on the package is actually concerning quality, not if it's safe to drink. Ground coffee should retain its quality for three to five months at room temperature or one to two years in the freezer, but it will be at its absolute best for one to three weeks after the bag is opened.

To check the quality, open the bag or container and give the ground coffee a sniff; if it smells stale or has little aroma, it's best to toss it. Another sign is if its deep brown color has lightened or has a gray tinge. You can make sure by brewing a cup. Coffee that's ready for the trash will have little taste, be bland, or be bitter. Of course, if there's mold or bugs in the coffee, or if it actually smells bad, throw out the product immediately.