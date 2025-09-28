The Best Breadcrumbs To Use For The Crispiest Chicken Katsu

Once you have the necessary panko breadcrumbs on hand, there are a few more steps you can take to make sure the chicken katsu comes out with an exceptionally crunchy crust. "I like to add a touch of cornstarch to the flour dredge," shared Maricel Gentile. "It dries the surface so the egg sticks better, and it makes the crust extra crisp." After the cutlets are coated, she dips them in egg once more and then adds a second layer of crumbs to make the coating thicker and crunchier.

The final step involves frying the chicken cutlets. Gentile recommends the oil temperature be between 340 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so a product like the Efeng deep fry thermometer is highly recommended. You should also choose an oil with a sufficiently high smoke point. Skip olive oil when frying chicken, since its smoke point can be as low as 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Canola or vegetable oil will work because they won't start smoking until 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Keep an eye on the thermometer as you fry to ensure that the temperature remains steady. "Too hot, and the coating burns before the chicken cooks through. Too low, and the crust soaks up oil and turns soggy," warned Gentile. To ensure that the pan isn't overcrowded, which can lower the oil temperature, you may need to cook your katsu in batches. As you remove the cutlets from the pan, Gentile advised, "Place the katsu on a wire rack, not paper towels, so the steam escapes and the crust stays crisp."