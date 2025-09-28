Should You Let Tuna Steaks Rest Before Eating Them?

At this point, we all know to ensure cooked beef steaks are rested before slicing into them. That's to prevent the meat from losing precious juices as they redistribute while the steaks cool off, but does the same principle apply to tuna steaks? After all, the prospect of dry fish is a disappointing one, especially in the case of tuna. We spoke to an expert, Hidekazu Kato, chef de cuisine at Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono in Hokkaido, Japan, to learn whether or not you should be cooking tuna steaks just like you would any old steak.

Thankfully, if you can't wait to dig in to seared or grilled tuna, Kato said there should be nothing stopping you. "Tuna steaks don't really need to rest after cooking," he explained. "In the case of beef, heat and juice gradually come inside during resting. Since tuna is a lean fish with short, thin muscle fibers and low water retention, there is no need to let it rest after cooking."

In fact, Kato also said that there aren't really any occasions where you would ever want a tuna steak to rest, as carryover cooking could potentially dry out the meat further. Serving your tuna steaks immediately is the best way to enjoy them.