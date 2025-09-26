Give Vanilla Ice Cream A Coffee Upgrade With This Single Ingredient

If your favorite ice cream flavor is coffee, it wouldn't be a surprise since it's one of the most popular flavors in the U.S. However, if you can't find it in your local grocery store or the price is a little steep compared to the chocolate or vanilla flavors, we have a quick fix for you. Go ahead and put the vanilla ice cream in your cart to make a DIY coffee ice cream with just one other ingredient. Yep, you guessed it, it's coffee. According to Eric Dorval of Miami's V Gelato, either instant espresso or instant coffee will work.

Though both are relatively the same, instant espresso most likely offers a stronger coffee flavor. "But you could probably get the same results by means of dosage," Dorval noted.

To incorporate the coffee flavor into the vanilla ice cream, avoid simply stirring the powder into the ice cream — unless you want a crunchy texture and inconsistent flavor. Dorval advised, "For it to properly blend with the ice cream, you would want it to dissolve in liquid first, so you don't get large espresso crystals in your vanilla ice cream."