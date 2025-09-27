Here's The Only Way You Should Ever Grill Zucchini For Success Every Time
Arguably, grilled zucchini is one of the tastiest and easiest ways to enjoy the fruit. For the best grilled zucchini, you have to prep them right before they go on the grill, which includes slicing, oiling, and seasoning. When The Takeout spoke to Jem Mantiri, plant-based recipe developer and creator of The Fruity Jem, on how to make great zucchini every time, her advice was all about the slice.
According to Mantiri, "Thick planks, spears, or 'surfboard' halves work best because they won't slip through the grill grates and they hold their structure while cooking." While zucchini rounds are a common slice because they're easy to cut, Mantiri advises against them. Rounds often fall through the grill grates during cooking or break apart while flipping, and they also overcook quickly. However, to avoid overcooking, slices shouldn't be made too thin, nor should they be too thick, or the center will stay crunchy. "About one-half to three-quarters-inch-thick is ideal," Mantiri said. This thickness will also create a hearty, yet soft and juicy bite throughout. But before making any type of slice, Mantiri stresses not to peel the zucchini's skin, as the skin helps hold up the shape while grilling, produces good grill marks, and adds color.
Spears, surfboards, and ribbons
If you're not familiar with the "surfboard" shape, it's a smaller-sized zucchini simply sliced in half. When the sturdy, rounded bottom balances on the grill, it resembles a surfboard on top of water. Jem Mantiri, who is a fan of this particular slice, said, "The 'surfboard' shape also provides better char patterns and is easier to season."
Even if you want smaller zucchini pieces for salads or bowls, grilling thicker, longer slices, like spears or wedges, first and then cutting them after would be a better way to go about it. "So they're easy to chop after grilling, without risking them falling into your grill," Mantiri explained.
Another option is slicing zucchini lengthwise into long ribbons with a mandoline and then grilling them quickly on a grill pan. "This makes a fun base for layering into wraps or sandwiches!" Mantiri said. It can also add a great char flavor and textural variation to salads such as this grilled zucchini and peach salad. If you're someone whose garden has produced more zucchini than you know what to do with besides grilling, consider utilizing your yield with some not-boring things to do with zucchini.