Here's The Only Way You Should Ever Grill Zucchini For Success Every Time

Arguably, grilled zucchini is one of the tastiest and easiest ways to enjoy the fruit. For the best grilled zucchini, you have to prep them right before they go on the grill, which includes slicing, oiling, and seasoning. When The Takeout spoke to Jem Mantiri, plant-based recipe developer and creator of The Fruity Jem, on how to make great zucchini every time, her advice was all about the slice.

According to Mantiri, "Thick planks, spears, or 'surfboard' halves work best because they won't slip through the grill grates and they hold their structure while cooking." While zucchini rounds are a common slice because they're easy to cut, Mantiri advises against them. Rounds often fall through the grill grates during cooking or break apart while flipping, and they also overcook quickly. However, to avoid overcooking, slices shouldn't be made too thin, nor should they be too thick, or the center will stay crunchy. "About one-half to three-quarters-inch-thick is ideal," Mantiri said. This thickness will also create a hearty, yet soft and juicy bite throughout. But before making any type of slice, Mantiri stresses not to peel the zucchini's skin, as the skin helps hold up the shape while grilling, produces good grill marks, and adds color.