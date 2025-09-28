This Simple Prep Tip Will Help You Avoid Soggy Grilled Zucchini
Zucchini may well be the Rodney Dangerfield of the vegetable world, in that it never seems to get the respect it deserves. In fact, it's frequently the butt of jokes having to do with how prolifically it grows, leading to gardeners gifting neighbors, mailmen, and random strangers with often-unwanted surplus produce. That being said, there are plenty of non-boring things you can do with zucchini, with one of the more exciting options involving open flames and a backyard barbecue.
To make the best grilled zucchini, however, you'll need to know how to prep it right. Jem Mantiri, a food blogger who shares vegan recipes on her website, The Fruity Jem, suggests that you start by scoring the squash. When she prepares zucchini for grilling, Mantiri says, "I just make shallow crosshatch cuts on the flesh side, being careful not to cut through the skin." She went on to clarify: "These scores give the steam somewhere to go, and also allow marinades and seasoning to soak in better."
More tips for avoiding limp grilled zucchini
"Zucchini becomes soggy because it has high water content," explains Jem Mantiri. If you choose smaller, firmer zucchini, they'll contain less water than the larger, riper ones. You can also sprinkle sliced zucchini with salt before grilling. Just as cornstarch works to prevent roasted zucchini from getting too soggy by helping remove excess moisture, salt does the same thing for grilled zucchini. It will also help if you pat the salted zucchini dry before it goes on the grill.
How you slice the zucchini matters, too, as does the temperature at which it's grilled. According to Mantiri, "If it's cut too thin or cooked over low heat for a long time, the water releases quickly and makes it soggy." One of the best ways to cut zucchini for grilling is into planks that measure anywhere between ¼ to ½-inch thick. You should also be sure to cook it quickly over high heat. This way, Mantiri assures us, "The outside sears before too much liquid escapes."