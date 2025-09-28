This Simple Prep Tip Will Help You Avoid Soggy Grilled Zucchini

Zucchini may well be the Rodney Dangerfield of the vegetable world, in that it never seems to get the respect it deserves. In fact, it's frequently the butt of jokes having to do with how prolifically it grows, leading to gardeners gifting neighbors, mailmen, and random strangers with often-unwanted surplus produce. That being said, there are plenty of non-boring things you can do with zucchini, with one of the more exciting options involving open flames and a backyard barbecue.

To make the best grilled zucchini, however, you'll need to know how to prep it right. Jem Mantiri, a food blogger who shares vegan recipes on her website, The Fruity Jem, suggests that you start by scoring the squash. When she prepares zucchini for grilling, Mantiri says, "I just make shallow crosshatch cuts on the flesh side, being careful not to cut through the skin." She went on to clarify: "These scores give the steam somewhere to go, and also allow marinades and seasoning to soak in better."