For Extra Crispy Skin, Track Down These Types Of Fish

Crispy skin is one of the most coveted parts of any cooked fish, but not every type of fish has skin you should eat. We wanted to know which species home cooks should look for in order to get those crackly and crunchy bits that make fish taste better at restaurants, so we spoke to an expert. Hidekazu Kato, chef de cuisine at Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono in Hokkaido, Japan, shared which kinds of fish to pick up at the market in order to achieve a crisp skin.

Kato said to look for salmon, sea bass, and sea bream. He explained, "These fish have thick skin and a good amount of fat, which allows them to be grilled until crispy and fragrant." Tilefish is another good option, according to Kato, especially the dish amadai no urokoyaki (grilled tilefish with its scales) – hot oil is poured over fish skin, which causes the scales to puff up and crisp dramatically.

But it's not just the fish that's important; not every technique will yield crunchy skin, such as slow and steady fish cooking methods like steaming or poaching. The Takeout also asked Kato what he recommended when it came to cooking techniques. It turns out that a few small preparation steps will go a long way when it comes to the texture of the final product.