For Extra Crispy Skin, Track Down These Types Of Fish
Crispy skin is one of the most coveted parts of any cooked fish, but not every type of fish has skin you should eat. We wanted to know which species home cooks should look for in order to get those crackly and crunchy bits that make fish taste better at restaurants, so we spoke to an expert. Hidekazu Kato, chef de cuisine at Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono in Hokkaido, Japan, shared which kinds of fish to pick up at the market in order to achieve a crisp skin.
Kato said to look for salmon, sea bass, and sea bream. He explained, "These fish have thick skin and a good amount of fat, which allows them to be grilled until crispy and fragrant." Tilefish is another good option, according to Kato, especially the dish amadai no urokoyaki (grilled tilefish with its scales) – hot oil is poured over fish skin, which causes the scales to puff up and crisp dramatically.
But it's not just the fish that's important; not every technique will yield crunchy skin, such as slow and steady fish cooking methods like steaming or poaching. The Takeout also asked Kato what he recommended when it came to cooking techniques. It turns out that a few small preparation steps will go a long way when it comes to the texture of the final product.
How to cook fish to ensure that it gets the crispiest skin
Hidekazu Kato said that in order to get crunchy fish skin, you'll want to start by thoroughly drying off your fish with a paper towel. "If moisture remains, the skin will become soggy. Wiping it dry allows heat to transfer directly to the skin, making the surface crispy," he explained. Then, 10 to 15 minutes prior to cooking it, sprinkle the fish with salt — this will draw out remaining excess moisture from the skin.
When it comes to cooking the fish, Kato recommended you cook it skin side down over high heat for a short period of time. "If you're using a pan," he said, "press down on the fish to ensure the skin makes full contact with the surface. If the heat is too low, the moisture won't evaporate and the skin will become soggy."
Once the fish is cooked to your liking, serve it immediately, as waiting for too long will cause the fish to absorb moisture from the air and lose the crispiness you were working towards. After that, you'll be rewarded with crunchy skin that crackles during every bite. Besides, we all know that when it comes to properly cooked meat, the skin is always the best part anyway. There's no reason to save those bites for last, especially in the case of fish.