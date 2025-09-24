The Best Way To Spice Up Grilled Chicken Comes Premade At Any Grocery Store

Whether you're grilling chicken breasts or thighs or even cooking a whole bird, you can't just slap it on the grates and expect it'll come out tasting great. You're going to want to dress up that grilled chicken with some kind of condiment, and one of the easiest and tastiest ways to do so is with popular store-bought salsas. Homemade salsa can also be used if you're feeling ambitious, but the grocery store kind will work just fine. Andy LaPointe, founder of Traverse Bay Farms (which produces several award-winning salsas), shared his view with The Takeout: "Adding salsa to chicken is a fast and simple way to add layers of acidity, spice, and sweetness."

A classic red or green salsa, LaPointe suggested, "adds a visual presentation due to the chunkiness of the ingredients that offer a balance to the char of the grill." If you go with a corn or black bean salsa, he pointed out, "These hearty flavors make a grilled chicken breast more of a meal while also adding texture and bulkiness," adding a Southwestern flavor and a touch of sweetness from the corn. If you want more of a barbecue sauce level of sweetness for your chicken, though, his recommendation is fruit salsas. He called them "my favorite addition to chicken because the different varieties [such as] cherry, peach, mango, and red raspberry really add a freshness."