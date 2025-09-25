As You Get Ready To Turn Back Your Clocks — Here's How It Will Affect Your Appetite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For over a hundred years, most Americans have been springing forward an hour each spring and falling back an hour each fall. As a result, many of us (save for states like Hawaii and Arizona, with the exception of the Navajo Nation) lose or gain sleep in order to have more daylight during summer evenings. This fluctuation may seem minor, but the way it affects our circadian rhythms can impact everything from mood to appetite. A study conducted between 2004 and 2010 found that many people consume more snack foods in the days before and after daylight saving time shifts.

The abrupt change in time and shift in natural light can wreak havoc on a person's circadian rhythm, which is our 24-hour sleep and wake cycle. It can take up to a week for a person's system to get back on track after the clocks fall backward or spring forward. During this week, the fluctuations in sleep can lead to hormones not doing their jobs as efficiently.

Ghrelin is the hormone that increases cravings, and leptin is responsible for your feeling satiated. When our circadian rhythm is impacted by a time change, it can lead to overeating until it's back to normal. In other words, if you can't stop eating junk food, try monitoring your sleep. For most people in the United States, there's no avoiding the time change, and it impacts more than just our eating habits. However, you don't have to endure it unprepared each time.