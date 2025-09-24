The Popular Grocery Chain Where You Should Never Buy Brand-Name Items
If you're trying to stretch your paycheck or get great deals for your dime, you should take a trip to Aldi. Unless you're living in one of the states that still don't have an Aldi location, this grocery store is probably an accessible place to shop. There are over 2,200 locations in the United States, making it one of the largest chains in the nation. Shopping there can be a unique experience, especially if you're an Aldi rookie. Looking at the shelves, you might find that you don't recognize many of the brands, and that might make you hesitant. Put your worries aside, because most of these labels are in-house Aldi brands with quality that's comparable to the big names you know and love.
But when it comes to items you should avoid at Aldi, if you see a recognizable big-brand logo, you should actively seek another option. This should be easy, because about 90% of what Aldi carries in stores is its exclusive products. You'll still occasionally see well-known brands on the shelves, likely because of customer feedback or overstocking by suppliers. But these tend to be a little more expensive and, by and large, won't give you any real upgrade in quality — which is why these name-brand items aren't worth it at Aldi.
Avoiding big brands can save you big money
This store has all the basic household necessities you might be looking for, under its own Aldi branding: meat, dairy, kitchen sundries, cleaning products, and more. And some of the best Aldi products you can use to replace those from national brands are common staples. Look for chips and snacks under the Clancy's label as a replacement for Lay's and Kettle, where you'll often find ultra-flavorful white cheddar popcorn or barbecue potato chips at nearly half the price of other brands. For deli items, try sliced turkey or salami from Lunch Mate, and L'oven Fresh makes sliced breads that could cost you several dollars more in other stores.
These brands are all part of the Aldi family of products, even if they have their own unique labels. Other Aldi favorite brands include Elevation protein, Benton's snack foods, Priano sauces, and Little Journey baby essentials. Plus, if you decide that any of these store brands don't measure up to the brand-name version, you can bring your product back for a refund and a replacement.
Keep in mind that not all Aldi brand products will cost less than big-name brands. Some yogurts, frozen chicken, drinks, paper products, and certain toiletries are about the same in price; and some may even cost a little more. Check the price tags on these and other items like sodas, meats, and produce, just to make sure you're getting the best deal. As long as you avoid the most overpriced foods at Aldi, you're bound to find great bargains without sacrificing quality and flavor. Just don't forget to bring a quarter for your cart!