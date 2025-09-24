The Popular Grocery Chain Where You Should Never Buy Brand-Name Items

This store has all the basic household necessities you might be looking for, under its own Aldi branding: meat, dairy, kitchen sundries, cleaning products, and more. And some of the best Aldi products you can use to replace those from national brands are common staples. Look for chips and snacks under the Clancy's label as a replacement for Lay's and Kettle, where you'll often find ultra-flavorful white cheddar popcorn or barbecue potato chips at nearly half the price of other brands. For deli items, try sliced turkey or salami from Lunch Mate, and L'oven Fresh makes sliced breads that could cost you several dollars more in other stores.

These brands are all part of the Aldi family of products, even if they have their own unique labels. Other Aldi favorite brands include Elevation protein, Benton's snack foods, Priano sauces, and Little Journey baby essentials. Plus, if you decide that any of these store brands don't measure up to the brand-name version, you can bring your product back for a refund and a replacement.

Keep in mind that not all Aldi brand products will cost less than big-name brands. Some yogurts, frozen chicken, drinks, paper products, and certain toiletries are about the same in price; and some may even cost a little more. Check the price tags on these and other items like sodas, meats, and produce, just to make sure you're getting the best deal. As long as you avoid the most overpriced foods at Aldi, you're bound to find great bargains without sacrificing quality and flavor. Just don't forget to bring a quarter for your cart!