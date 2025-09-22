Why America's Largest BBQ Chain Is Failing Faster Than You Can Say 'Brisket'

It may not be one of the BBQ joints Anthony Bourdain called the best, but Dickey's Barbecue Pit has been a favorite among meat lovers for years. Still, things haven't been all sunshine and roses for the chain in recent times. After a steep rise in success from 2008 through 2017, when it had 564 locations across the country, it began rapidly closing restaurants. The company now has under 400 restaurants comprising its nationwide footprint.

The question is, how could a business that seemed to be expanding without an end in sight be met with such overwhelming failure? In a word, franchising. More to the point, the chain has drawn the ire of the franchisees that put their money on the line to carry the brand, as well as make a profit for themselves. Folks who want to run a Dickey's Barbecue Pit shell out roughly $200,000 to $800,000 to get in the game, depending on who you ask. Even if it's toward the lower end, those investors aren't looking to take a loss on that investment, but that's exactly what some franchisees have alleged is happening.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit has been dealing with a wild amount of litigation between its franchisees and the parent company for several years now. Some disgruntled franchisees have actually sued the company for reportedly misrepresenting the facts regarding how much income a location would generate and using misleading data to persuade people to run a location themselves. There was even one instance where a franchisee accused the company of putting a location up for sale without having permission from the operator.