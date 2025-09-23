How To Save Bitter Enchilada Sauce

If you don't have any fresh aromatics on hand, and extra cooking time just isn't cutting it, Justin Mosel offered a few more ideas to take the bitter taste out of your enchilada sauce. "Adding flour will thicken and soften the sauce, so ... it helps with bitterness," he said. He also recommended adding some type of sweetener. "Using sweet fresh produce or fruit will help to offset bitterness," he told us. A small amount of sugar or honey will also do the trick. For a low-calorie option, Mosel suggested trying granulated monk fruit; but be aware that some people may find monk fruit sweetener to have a bitter flavor of its own.

As for how to add these elements to your enchilada sauce, it depends on which one you're using. Flour should be stirred into a slurry with a small amount of cold water before being mixed into the warm sauce, whereas sugar will dissolve right away. Lemon juice should be added when the sauce comes off the heat, since if you cook it for any length of time, it can become bitter, too. Cilantro is also best as a last-minute addition, but onions may need to be first sliced and sautéed before being blended into the sauce. You can do this with either an immersion blender or an upright one, but if you're using the latter, be sure to let the sauce cool down a bit so it won't splatter.