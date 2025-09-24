Why You Should Always Be Wary Of Flashy Presentation At A Restaurant

Why do we enjoy eating at restaurants instead of at home? Not doing the dishes is a bonus, but it's hardly worth the markup. Part of the appeal is the ambiance –- whether it's a greasy spoon or a high-end steakhouse, it's certainly a change of scenery from our same old kitchen. Another reason, however, is to (hopefully) enjoy foods that are either too bothersome to prepare at home or that we lack the necessary skills to make. In an age where food is meant to be Instagrammable, many restaurants have adopted some sort of flashy technique to land their dishes on fans' social media. Even so, The Takeout spoke with food industry professionals — restaurateur Hakki Akdeniz of NYC's Mira Mediterranean, and Karen Schloss from the hospitality marketing agency Diaz Schloss Communications — who both warned of eateries prioritizing style over substance.

According to Akdeniz, "It's excessive if it seems like the chef is preparing food more for Instagram than for the customers. Of course, visitors want to snap pictures, but they also want to enjoy some delectable food." Schloss concurs on food quality coming first, describing an event that featured zabaglione prepared tableside. She recalled, "Yes, it was an old school treat to watch the preparation. But the dessert was exquisite. So, a feast for the eyes and the palate."