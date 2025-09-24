Why You Should Always Be Wary Of Flashy Presentation At A Restaurant
Why do we enjoy eating at restaurants instead of at home? Not doing the dishes is a bonus, but it's hardly worth the markup. Part of the appeal is the ambiance –- whether it's a greasy spoon or a high-end steakhouse, it's certainly a change of scenery from our same old kitchen. Another reason, however, is to (hopefully) enjoy foods that are either too bothersome to prepare at home or that we lack the necessary skills to make. In an age where food is meant to be Instagrammable, many restaurants have adopted some sort of flashy technique to land their dishes on fans' social media. Even so, The Takeout spoke with food industry professionals — restaurateur Hakki Akdeniz of NYC's Mira Mediterranean, and Karen Schloss from the hospitality marketing agency Diaz Schloss Communications — who both warned of eateries prioritizing style over substance.
According to Akdeniz, "It's excessive if it seems like the chef is preparing food more for Instagram than for the customers. Of course, visitors want to snap pictures, but they also want to enjoy some delectable food." Schloss concurs on food quality coming first, describing an event that featured zabaglione prepared tableside. She recalled, "Yes, it was an old school treat to watch the preparation. But the dessert was exquisite. So, a feast for the eyes and the palate."
Dishes that were made for a little showmanship
Both of our experts weren't opposed to tableside preparation, even though it can be a bit flashy at times. As Hakki Akdeniz said, "I love it when the concept is matched with enthusiasm ... If done carefully and intentionally, that works. A little flair can add to the night's memorability, provided the flavor endures." Besides the Italian custard described by Karen Schloss, other restaurant dishes presented tableside can include bananas foster, cherries jubilee, crème brûlée, Peking duck, guacamole, and the century-old Caesar salad (which is even more enjoyable when finished off with a comically large pepper grinder).
Hibachi restaurants, too, make an entire show out of dinner service. But the food isn't prepared at the table so much as the table itself surrounds the prep area where a theatrically minded chef shows off his mad knife skills. Even a low key food like ramen, which in and of itself isn't too flashy, gets a boost in pizzazz by being served by a cute cat-shaped robot.
All of these foods can be a true pleasure to eat — even with the fanfare — as long as the taste matches the appearance. If you get the feeling that a restaurant is all flash and no flavor, however, don't fall for the distraction. With the cost of dining out these days, you deserve a meal that's just as great as the show surrounding it.