Anthony Bourdain Suggested Dining Out On This Day Of The Week For The Best Meal Possible

Anthony Bourdain was rarely one to mince words. Be it throwing a jab at Paula Deen or voicing his hatred of the James Beard Foundation, he often leveled criticism against hapless trends and perceived enemies more than offering a kind word about, well, much of anything. However, his fierce opinions regarding just about everything under the sun occasionally included some sage advice for the regular Joe. He once said that those spending their hard-earned cash on a night out at a restaurant would be best served on a Tuesday, although not for the reason you might think.

Once upon a time, Bourdain warned folks against eating fish at a restaurant on Mondays, but he later changed his mind on his initial Monday fish rule. Yet, he still advised that Mondays, as well as weekends, were not the best days of the week to get an exceptional meal. According to him, Tuesdays were the sweet spot during the week because many chefs take a day off on Monday. With time to rest after the busy weekend, the kitchen staff is back at their best when returning to work on Tuesday and has a rejuvenated passion for serving the most exquisite cuisine they can.