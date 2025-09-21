Where To Find The Best Gas Station Pizza In The US
When you think about where to find good pizza, you probably think of Italy, iconic New York City slices, or your local Italian restaurant. You may not consider the offerings of your local gas station — but you should. Whether you're hungry in the middle of the night or during a long commute, gas station pizza is often the saving grace for famished roadtrippers. Compared to other establishments, gas stations offer pizza that is quick, convenient, and cheap. While gas stations haven't always had the best reputation regarding food, they have been slowly stepping up their game.
As more and more gas stations offer pizza, a quick and easy convenience store slice has moved up higher on our list of hidden gems. However, as hungry travelers likely know, not all gas station pizza is created equal. Furthermore, as much as New Yorkers yearn for aBuc-ee's, most gas stations aren't accessible nationwide. So if you're hoping to grab a slice of gas station pizza anytime soon, here are 12 of the best places to look out for.
Hunt Brothers
Hunt Brothers Pizza was founded in 1991 by Don, Lonnie, Jim, and Charlie Hunt. Instead of franchising pizza stores, Hunt Brothers sells its pizza via convenience stores around the U.S. You can find more than 10,000 Hunt Brothers locations in over 30 states, making it the largest pizza chain in America.
Hunt Brothers not only offers the classic cheese, but its meat and veggie toppings come at no extra charge, making it easy to satisfy pizza lovers of any kind. One review praises Hunt Brothers' pizza for its flavorful sauce, buttery crust, and fresh appearance. A YouTube creator who tries a variety of gas station pizzas called Hunt Brothers one of the best gas station pizzas he has had, commending it for its golden brown crust, plentiful toppings, and low price point. As Hunt Brothers is the largest of all gas station pizza chains, it may be an easier one for pizza enthusiasts to check out, which we encourage you to do.
Maverik Pizza
If you've ever road-tripped through the American West, you may have passed a Maverik gas station. Featuring locations in over 20 states, Maverik was founded in 1928 in Afton, Wyoming. The chain grew to around 400 locations by the early 2020s, and nearly doubled its locations through the acquisition of rival chain, Kum & Go, in 2023. Maverik's food offerings are under its "BonFire" brand and include sandwiches, burritos, baked goods and, of course, pizza.
While every Maverik offers BonFire pizza, some locations have the BonFire Grill, which offers a wider menu with made-to-order pizza options. This open kitchen model has been especially successful as it shows the customer how fresh their food is, and allows the chain to expand its offerings and cater to different tastes. What makes Maverik pizza worth stopping for is its large slices, crust, and sheer convenience. One Facebook user and self-proclaimed "true pizza connoisseur," called Maverik's Meat Mountain pizza seriously delicious and urged others to go and order an entire pie. As Maverik has developed somewhat of a cult following in the mountains, the chain's pizza has landed a spot on our list.
Wawa
Although Wawa only has stores in 13 states, it is arguably America's most beloved convenience store. New Englanders will go to bat for the popular chain, especially those in college towns. Besides gas, many Wawa locations offer 24/7 access to delicious ready-made food, groceries, and drug store items. It also boasts some exceptional coffee. Wawa was founded in 1902 as a Pennsylvania dairy company. By the 1970s, Wawa had expanded into the food market business, offering grab-and-go options. With this popularity, combined with its dairy-filled roots, it only makes sense that Wawa has good pizza.
Wawa's pizza menu is somewhat limited, with the only traditional topping choices being pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, and onions. Customers can also opt to add on a garlic-seasoned crust as well as ranch, spicy jalapeño ranch, or hot honey sauce. In a review of the Supreme Pizza, which includes all of Wawa's toppings, a YouTube user praises the garlic crust and the amount of toppings spread throughout the pie. Another reviewer agrees that the crust is a highlight, rating Wawa's pepperoni pie a nine out of 10. One Facebook user even calls Wawa pizza the best gas station pizza they've had. If you're looking for a quick, classic slice, don't count out Wawa.
Casey's
If you do a search for the best gas station pizza, you will find people mentioning Casey's over and over again. Casey's began as a general store in Boone, Iowa in 1968 and now has almost 3,000 locations throughout the Southern and Midwestern U.S. It started offering pizza in 1984 and have since become famous for its made-from-scratch pies and slices. Why? It's just that good. Reviews consistently call the pizza delicious and high-quality, with some going as far as to call it magical. In addition to professing their love, reviewers point out Casey's ideal sauce-to-crust ratio and the fresh, portable nature of the pizza.
Another highlight of the Casey's pizza experience is their menu. Casey's pizzas are customizable with a variety of toppings, dipping sauces, and add-ons to consider. In fact, there are over 50 million combinations to try. Arguably, the most iconic is the breakfast pizza, which was introduced in 2001. The fun twist on the classic food item features cheese, eggs, and either veggies or meat (or both). Casey's also introduces limited-time offerings, like the beer cheese breakfast pizza that brought excitement to fans in 2022. The bottom line is, Casey's has pizzas for all times of the day, and it's usually good.
Quik Trip
QuickTrip (affectionately referred to as QT) is a chain gas station largely concentrated in the Southern U.S. Founded in 1958, the chain now consists of over 800 locations. Alongside fuel, QT boasts fresh, made-to-order food at most locations. Specialty drinks, breakfast sandwiches, soft pretzels, milkshakes, and more accompany pizza on QT's menu. Pizza lovers can order either a personal or extra-large size pizza and choose from a selection of toppings, including a breakfast pizza option (which seems to be a hot topic in the pizza world).
Reviews call QT's pizza fresh, crispy, and cheesy. One Facebook user even includes QT pizza in their top 5 pizzas of all time due to its mouthwatering flavor. The personal pizzas seem to be the more popular option, serving as a quick and easy meal. This convenient, underrated spot is a consistent favorite of those within driving distance, so if personal pizzas are your thing, a trip to QT may be in your future.
RaceTrac
Residents of the Southeastern U.S. are likely familiar with RaceTrac. The gas station chain began operating as Carl Boch Trackside Stations in 1934, before becoming RaceTrac in 1979. The chain started selling food in 2004 with an aim to provide convenience alongside stellar quality. While RaceTrac's savory offerings include sandwiches, salads, empanadas, hot dogs, and more, its pizza is the only menu item with its own category on its website.
When ordering RaceTrac pizza, customers can pick between entire pies or individual slices. Fans of more wild pizza toppings may be disappointed here, as cheese, pepperoni, and sausage seem to be the only consistent topping options. However, depending on the day and location, you may find a wider selection with options such as buffalo chicken or breakfast pizza. Another perk of RaceTrac pizza is that it tends to be on the cheaper side. Not only that, but the chain consistently runs a buy one slice, get another for $1 deal. Fans of RaceTrac pizza often praise the delicious slices and bang for your buck.
Stewart's Shops
If you find yourself in upstate New York, you will likely notice a decrease in familiar department stores, restaurants, or chain gas stations. What you'll start to see more of, though, is a place called Stewart's Shops. Founded in 1945 as an ice cream shop, Stewart's Shops now operates over 400 stores across Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. Stewart's is still known for its dairy products and ice cream, but offers hot food on the go, such as sandwiches, pastries, mac and cheese, and pizza. Stewart's Shops might be a smaller chain, but its food should not be overlooked.
While not all stores have pizza, the "find a shop" feature on Stewart's website indicates which do. As for the pizza offerings, Stewart's offers your classic cheese and pepperoni, as well as some more fun pies such as buffalo chicken and cheesy garlic. One review calls Stewart's Shops good for a gas station, noting that a lot of upstate New York locals talk about liking the slices. A Reddit thread shares a similar sentiment, with one user recounting how amazing the pizza was after a long hike. It may not be imported from Italy, but for gas station pizza, Stewart's Shops has a solid slice to offer.
Crosby's
Another Northeastern chain is Crosby's, which consists of over 80 stores throughout New York and Pennsylvania. Crosby's has roots dating back to 1922 and has acquired multiple other chains to become the friendly neighborhood convenience shop it is today. Besides pizza, Crosby's hot food selection includes sandwiches, chicken wings, fries, and more.
Crosby's pizza is a signature item for the chain and can be ordered as a whole pie or by the slice. Alongside the classic cheese, options include meatball, Philly cheesesteak, and veggie pizzas. It has also been known to have breakfast pizza, which one Facebook user rated an eight out of 10 due to its fluffy crust and garlicky base. Crosby's also has limited-time offerings, such as the Mafia pizza, which features pepperoni, salami, sausage, capicola, banana peppers, and buffalo sauce. Another Facebook review calls Crosby's and its elite pizza better than some restaurants. For convenience and quality, Crosby's is another great spot to get gas station pizza.
Pilot Flying J
There are only six states in the U.S. where you can't find a Pilot Flying J truck stop. Founded in 1958, the Pilot Company has since grown to over 900 locations. While the amenities at each location differ, some include reservable truck parking, public laundry rooms, lounge space, and even showers — perfect for truckers, road trippers, and commuters alike. The pizza at Pilot Flying J's is its main hot food offering, and options include cheese and pepperoni.
Pilot Flying J's pizza dough is hand-braided on-site, giving it a leg up on other gas station pizza spots. One Facebook user calls the dough light and airy, without being crispy, and deliciously coated in garlic butter. Another Facebook user recalls being in disbelief at just how good and affordable Pilot Flying J pizza really is. For its fresh slices, affordability, and nearby amenities, you may want to hit up a Pilot Flying J for your next slice of gas station pizza.
Weigel's
With just over 80 locations throughout Eastern Tennessee, Weigel's is a small yet mighty addition to this list. Its history dates back to the 1800s — Weigel's was initially founded as a farm, before transitioning into a farm store, and eventually a fuel station chain. A unique feature of Weigel's is that it pledges to only use Tennessee milk, giving customers an authentic local experience.
Weigel's pizza is available to purchase by pie or by slice, with variations including cheese, pepperoni, sausage, all the meats, supreme, Hawaiian, and cheeseburger. It also has limited-time offerings, such as garden harvest pizza. Reviews call Weigel's pizza an easy meal to grab at lunchtime, one that might just be better than most Tennessee pizza spots. A local Tennessee newspaper crowned Weigel's the winner of their gas station pizza smackdown, due to its flavorful, thick crust, and slightly lower cost compared to Casey's. If you find yourself within driving distance of eastern Tennessee, Weigel's should be on your list of gas station slices to grab.
Love's Truck Stops
Founded in 1964, Love's Travel Stops operates over 600 locations across 42 states. So, if you need a break from the road, there is likely one nearby to help you fuel up and rest. All locations of Love's feature 24-hour fuel service, snacks, and restrooms — and depending on where you're traveling, you may stumble upon one of the 75 Love's locations that offer pizza. Godfather's Pizza is a nationwide chain with franchised express locations inside Love's Truck Stops. The collaboration began in 1999 with only 14 locations, but had a large expansion in 2016 when Love's added 64 new Godfather's Pizza Express locations.
The pies available at Love's come in large or mini, with a thin crust option available. Alongside classic topping combos, customers can order an array of fun pies such as bacon cheeseburger, hot stuff, and humble pie (which features sausage, peppers, and onions). A create-your-own option is also available. While a lot of people associate Godfather's with nostalgia, the locations inside Love's hold up as having great on-the-go pies. One Facebook user remarks that Love's pizza has the same great taste, quality, and presentation that they remember. Another shares that they drove 30 miles to a Love's simply for pizza and donuts. If you're fiending for some gas station pizza out on the road, be sure to check and see if your local Love's has a Godfather's.
Speedway
Speedway is a nationwide gas station chain. Though it was acquired by 7-Eleven in 2021, Speedway has roots dating back to the 1950s. A lot of Speedway gas stations have pizza, but the exact offerings depend on the location. Walking into a Speedway, you can expect to find cheese, pepperoni, and breakfast pizza. Select stations have an expanded food menu under the name Speedy Café, which features a wider variety of pizza toppings, including meats, vegetables, and limited-time offerings such as garlic parmesan.
Alongside being relatively affordable, Speedway pizza is often called underrated by customers. In fact, one Reddit user calls Speedway pizza better than a lot of proper pizza places, with another calling it a hidden gem. A YouTube review of Speedway's $5 pizza deal, which includes two slices and a drink, calls it a quick, easy, and enjoyable lunch. If gas station pizza is your thing, a trip to Speedway should be added to your to-do list.