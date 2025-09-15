This Trendy Mac And Cheese Brand Was Just Recalled Over 'Serious' Allergy Risks
Goodles is normally a fairly healthy store bought mac and cheese brand, but owner Gooder Foods put out some bad news today. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, two flavors of Goodles — including its vegan flavor — are facing a recall due to milk and cashews in the products. Before you start tossing out any mac and cheese, the recall specifically covers the Vegan is Believin' flavor (a plant-based white cheddar pasta) and the Here Comes Truffle flavor (with truffle-flavored cheddar).
In both cases, undeclared allergens ended up in the food and go unmentioned on the packaging: some Vegan is Believin' boxes contain milk and some Here Comes Truffle boxes contain cashews. The recall only applies to boxes of these flavors manufactured between April 7 and April 15. The boxes in question would list best-buy dates of July 7 to July 11 for Vegan is Believin' boxes, and best-buy dates of July 11 to July 15 for Here Comes Truffle. You can find those dates on the top of each box, alongside its lot code. The UPC code will be underneath the bar code on the bottom, and the recalled boxes will be numbered 850031990074 or 850031990159.
What undeclared milk and cashews means for Goodles customers
The FDA notes that six cases of allergic reactions have already been reported, so if you or anyone who might be eating your mac and cheese has any dairy or nut allergies, it's better to be safe. 'Undeclared milk' is a common recall phrase, and any time an ingredient is undeclared, that means it got mistakenly added to a product which doesn't list that ingredient on its packaging. Usually these are foods known to cause allergic reactions; in this case, both dairy and tree nut allergies are fairly common food allergies, with a range of mild to more serious symptoms.
Goodles mac and cheese is one of those viral foods which got catapulted onto store shelves, and the brand was notably co-founded by actress Gal Gadot and her husband Jason Varsano back in 2021. Undeclared animal-based ingredients in a vegan product feels especially egregious, but possible allergic reactions are a much more dangerous concern. If you do have one of the recalled boxes, you can return it to wherever you purchased it from.