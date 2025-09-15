This Trendy Mac And Cheese Brand Was Just Recalled Over 'Serious' Allergy Risks

Goodles is normally a fairly healthy store bought mac and cheese brand, but owner Gooder Foods put out some bad news today. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, two flavors of Goodles — including its vegan flavor — are facing a recall due to milk and cashews in the products. Before you start tossing out any mac and cheese, the recall specifically covers the Vegan is Believin' flavor (a plant-based white cheddar pasta) and the Here Comes Truffle flavor (with truffle-flavored cheddar).

In both cases, undeclared allergens ended up in the food and go unmentioned on the packaging: some Vegan is Believin' boxes contain milk and some Here Comes Truffle boxes contain cashews. The recall only applies to boxes of these flavors manufactured between April 7 and April 15. The boxes in question would list best-buy dates of July 7 to July 11 for Vegan is Believin' boxes, and best-buy dates of July 11 to July 15 for Here Comes Truffle. You can find those dates on the top of each box, alongside its lot code. The UPC code will be underneath the bar code on the bottom, and the recalled boxes will be numbered 850031990074 or 850031990159.