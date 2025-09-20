Spice Up Bland Corn Casserole With These Flavorful Mexican Staples

A corn-based casserole, such as retro scalloped corn, can be pretty tasty all on its own when you've got sweet and flavorful kernels. But if the taste of the corn alone is too bland for your liking, there are several ways you can jazz it up. Add cheese, tater tots, and ground beef to turn it into creamy cowboy casserole, or use Mexican-style spices to make an elote-inspired dish. Justin Mosel, culinary director at Rubio's Coastal Grill, favors the latter approach, as well he might. (Rubio's is a large U.S.-based Mexican chain.)

Mosel shared a range of chile pepper options that work well with corn casserole. "Ancho chile powder will provide depth in color, mild heat, and slightly sweet smokiness," he told The Takeout. He also suggested spicing things up with fresh or canned chiles. "Adding chipotle peppers to casseroles will provide a smoky, sweet, and spicy depth. Fresno and habanero will add fruity heat to casseroles," he said.

His favorite addition to corn casserole, however, is the poblano pepper — an ingredient he describes as "earthy, slightly sweet, and mild in heat." On the Scoville scale, these peppers rank anywhere between 1,000 and 2,000 heat units, as compared to the 2,500 to 8,000 units you'd find in a jalapeño or chipotle. Fresno peppers can be even hotter (2,500 to 10,000 units), while habaneros start at 100,000 and go up to 350,000 units.